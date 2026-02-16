Hapag-Lloyd and ZIM have agreed to a merger agreement

Hapag-Lloyd and ZIM have announced in these hours that they have
A merger agreement has been reached under which the company
will acquire ZIM for $35.00 per share in
cash, which represents a 58% premium over the
Friday's share price of the Israeli company and
which assigns to the entire share capital of ZIM a value of
about $4.2 billion. The German company specified
which will finance the transaction with its own reserves of
liquidity and through external financing up to
a total of 2.5 billion dollars.
As announced by Hapag-Lloyd
(
of 16
February 2026), the agreement provides that a new company
New ZIM, set up by the FIMI Opportunity Funds, which
is the largest and most important private equity fund
of the country, acquires a part of the assets of the ZIM,
including the fleet of 16 ships owned by the current ZIM,
operating more than 100 other chartered containerships, which
will serve on the main maritime trade routes with Israel.
In addition, the new ZIM, which will operate under the ZIM brand, will be
owned and managed by FIMI and will have access to the
Gemini Cooperation service network, vessel sharing
agreement set up by Hapag-Lloyd with the Danish Maersk Line.
At the same time as the agreement with ZIM, Hapag-Lloyd entered into the agreement with the
signed a binding memorandum of understanding with FIMI in
on the basis of which the Special State Share held by the Israeli State
in the ZIM will be transferred to a new branch of FIMI,
subject to the approval of the State.
The merger agreement was unanimously approved
by the ZIM Management Board and it is expected that the
transaction will close by the end of 2026,
subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders, and
the satisfaction of the usual closure conditions, including
the approval of the regulatory authorities and the
State of Israel, in accordance with the requirements of the Special
State Share.
"We believe - commented the president of ZIM, Yair
Seroussi - that this represents the most prudent and
beneficial for all ZIM shareholders. The decision to
closing a transaction with Hapag-Lloyd reflects our commitment
aimed at maximising shareholder value through a
competitive tender process, while ensuring the best possible
possible result for the company, our employees and the State of
Israel. We are sure that this is an interesting operation for
shareholders, which further consolidates the enormous success of the
value creation that we have consolidated, giving them back about
Ten billion dollars since our initial public offering."