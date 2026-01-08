CMD - Costruzioni Motori Diesel is once again fully Italian ownership

The CMD bell - Costruzioni Motori Diesel Spa, an Italian company
Founded in 1989 and active in the design and prototyping of
propulsion technologies, has completed a
reverse buyout by bringing back 100% of the share control in hands
Italian. The 67% stake in the capital previously held
by the Chinese multinational Loncin Motor Co. Ltd., which entered the
CMD shareholding structure in 2017 to support its expansion
global, was in fact acquired by the entrepreneurs Giorgio
and Mariano Blacks, co-founders and holders of the remaining share
of capital.
The company has announced that the operation involved a
significant increase in share capital, which goes from 16.8 to 25.9
million euros, with a capital injection made
directly from the Blacks family to demonstrate the full
confidence in the industrial project and growth prospects.
CMD, which has over 220 employees and in 2024 recorded a
turnover of 38.5 million euros, operates in the automotive,
nautical, aeronautics and energy developing products and solutions
as part of the transition to sustainable mobility,
with a focus on electric, hybrid and high-content solutions
also developed in collaboration with research institutions.