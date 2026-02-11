The quarterly and annual performance of the South Korean HMM was negative

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company's revenues
South Korean shipping HMM amounted to 2,707.6 billion won
($1.86 billion), down -14.2% on the same
period of the previous year that was determined by the
Reduced turnover in the maritime transport sector
containerized. In this sector, in fact, the turnover is
2,266.6 billion won, a decrease of -18.2% on the previous year.
fourth quarter of 2024 which was caused by the downturn
of the average value of sea freight rates which in the period was
result of 1,053 dollars/teu (-28.2%). In particular, it is
continued the negative trend in the transport market with the
Americas where revenues totaled 757.7 billion won
(-32.8%) against volumes of containerized cargo transported
on routes with the Americas equal to 347 thousand TEUs (-10.8%). In
revenues relating to containerised transport also decreased, with
Europe and on the north-south routes that have settled
772.7 billion (-4.9%) and 361.6 billion won respectively
(-19.7%) against volumes transported by the fleet equal to
respectively at 270 thousand TEUs (+14.5%) and 134 thousand TEUs (+14.5%). They are
On the other hand, revenues generated by transport grew slightly
containerized with Asia results of 381.5 billion won
(+0.8%) against loads carried by the fleet in this
market equal to 262 thousand TEUs (+6.2%). In the October-December quarter
by 2025, the total number of containers transported by
container carriers of the HMM amounted to 1.01 million TEUs
(+2,5%).
In the fourth quarter of 2025, the revenues generated by the
of the South Korean company's fleet used in the transport of
bulk cargo amounted to 398.7 billion won (+20.5%), of which
€208.9 billion in the dry bulk transport segment (+6.5%)
and 189.8 billion in the transport of liquid bulk
(+40,9%). Other revenues amounted to 42.4 billion won
(-22,1%).
In the last quarter of last year, HMM recorded a
operating profit of 317.3 billion won (-68.3%), with a contribution of
241.6 billion from the container sector (-74.7%) and 70.0 billion
billion from bulk (+34.1%). The group's net profit was
363.9 billion won (-59.5%).
In the full year 2025, HMM's revenues increased
stood at 10,891.4 billion won, down -6.9%
on the previous year. In the container segment alone, revenues
amounted to €9,243.4 billion (-8.9%) against volumes of
containerized goods transported by the fleet of 3.94 million
TEU (+3.2%) and against an average value of freight rates that was
was equal to 1,214 dollars/TEU (-24.4%). The revenues generated by the
dry bulk transport totaled 819.0 billion won
(+1.7%) and those produced by the transport of liquid bulk 628.0
billion (+18.0%). Operating profit was 1,461.2
billion (-58.4%), with a contribution of 1,294.9 billion from the
container segment (-61.7%) and 143.0 billion from the container segment
bulk (+8.5%). Net profit amounted to €1,878.7 billion
of won (-50.3%).