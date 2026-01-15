In 2025, cargo traffic in Ukrainian ports decreased by -15%

In 2025, Ukrainian seaports handled 82.2
million tons of goods. The figure, announced by the Ministry
Development of the Communities and Territories of Ukraine,
represents a decrease of -15% compared to 2024. The Dicastery
specified that last year the largest volume of traffic,
As in previous years, it was made up of products
which amounted to 44.2 million tonnes,
that is, more than half of the total volume. Traffic in
increased significantly, rising in 2025 to
215,748 TEUs compared to 129,902 TEUs in the previous year (+66%).
The ministry explained that in 2025 air strikes and strikes
infrastructure continued to pose a serious challenge to
for ports and that in the Odessa region alone the alarm signal
It is played more than 800 times and the downtime
due to security restrictions was
over a month.