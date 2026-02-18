APM Terminals acquires 37.5% of the Southern Container Terminal in the Port of Jeddah
DP World will retain the remaining 62.5%
L'Aia/Dubai
February 18, 2026
The Dutch APM Terminals of the Danish shipping group A.P.
Møller-Mærsk has signed an agreement with the company
terminal operator DP World of Dubai, on the basis of which it will acquire the
37.5% of the capital of Southern Container Terminal which operates a
container terminal in the Saudi port of Jeddah, while the
Middle Eastern Group will retain ownership of the
remaining 62.5% and will continue to manage the
operational operations of the terminal.
In 2019, DP World renewed its contract with Saudi
Ports Authority (Mawani) to manage the SCT terminal for another 30 years
(
of 23
December 2019).
