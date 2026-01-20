Last year, cargo traffic in the port of Marseille-Fos increased by +5%

In 2025, the port of Marseille-Fos handled 74 million
tons of goods, with an increase of +5% on the year
which was driven by the increase in the volumes of
bulk cargo, in particular of hydrocarbons, but also of the traffic of
trailers and new cars, in the face of containerized traffic
unchanged. In the latter product segment, volumes
were equal, as in 2024, to 1.45
million TEUs, with a particularly marked dynamism of the
imports from China that grew by +8%. The authority
port of the French port specified that in 2025 the
containerized traffic with the Mediterranean region has
confirmed Algeria and Turkey as second and third partners
of the French port despite a drop in volumes, while
traffic with Morocco and Israel was on the rise.
In the rolling stock sector, with 245 thousand trailers handled, it is
was marked an increase of +7% driven by maritime services with
Tunisia, Turkey and Morocco, while the traffic of new cars, with
225 thousand vehicles, marked a growth of +17% produced by
volumes destined for Algeria, to shipments of Kia cars in
Corsica and the resumption of shipments of Clio cars from the
Turkey.
Last year in the liquid bulk sector,
handled a total of 47.6 million tonnes, with a
increase of +8% driven by the growth of +23% in products
refined oil products that reached 14 million tons and
which - explained the port authority - is due both to the increase in
of imports linked to the closure of local refineries for
and the difficult supply situation
energy in Europe. Natural gas traffic in 2025
has totaled an increase of +7% generated by a
growth during the first half of the year with an accumulation of inventories
followed by a sharp drop in volumes starting in September. In
liquid chemicals (+5%) and
The increase in volumes was also particularly pronounced
of biofuels. In the dry bulk sector, traffic
total was 6.9 million tons (+6%).
In 2025, passenger traffic was 4.1
million people (+4%), of which 2.6 million cruise passengers (+7%).
The flow of passengers with Corsica remained stable as well
such as the one with Tunisia, while the one with Tunisia fell by -6%
with Algeria, which nevertheless remains the main destination, and is
increased the price to Morocco.
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, the total traffic of the
of over 18.2 million tonnes, marked a decline
of about -2% determined by a similar decrease in general cargo
and by a much more pronounced decrease in bulk cargo
which were partially offset by a slight increase in
of liquid bulk cargo.