Ravenna has been designated Capital of the Sea 2026

The Minister for Civil Protection and Sea Policies,
Nello Musumeci, designated Ravenna as the Capital of the Sea 2026.
The president of the Association of Italian Ports, Roberto Petri
express, "on my personal behalf, also as a
Ravenna by adoption, and on behalf of Assoporti, the most lively
congratulations to Ravenna for this important recognition. Yes
It is - he underlined - a choice that enhances the reality
port and maritime sector that has always represented a dynamic pole of the
logistics and industrial system of the country, in addition to the excellence of the
artistic and cultural heritage, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that the city
preserves. The port of Ravenna is in fact a strategic node
for the national economy, not only for commercial traffic but also for
also because of its strong integration with the industrial fabric and
productive of the territory. With the designation as Capital of the Sea
2026 - Petri noted - the government reinforces the relevance of the
maritime city, providing it with an opportunity
to further promote the culture of the sea,
spreading awareness of the role of ports in the development of
sustainable and enhance the skills, professionalism and
the supply chains that gravitate around the maritime system. We are sure
that the city will be able to best interpret this
role, highlighting the contribution that the port system
offers to economic growth, the energy transition and the
competitiveness of national logistics. As Assoporti,
we will support all the initiatives that will accompany this path,
so that 2026 can become a year of great
visibility, not only for Ravenna but for the entire economy of the
sea and for the entire port system".