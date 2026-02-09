FS is a company specialising in transport and infrastructure consultancy

The Italian State Railways group has set up FS
Advisory, a London-based company specialising in
transport and infrastructure consultancy that will provide
advisory services to governments, institutional investors, operators,
Infrastructure developers and construction and engineering companies
involved in complex mobility projects at the
global. The goal is to face the new challenges
digitalisation, sustainability and
multimodal connectivity in the transport sector via
consultants able to understand both the specificities of the
public service obligations and the operational and
commercial activities.
FS Advisory will support customers, both public and private,
in the reorganisation processes of the transport sector, providing
digital mobility solutions, including digital mobility platforms
ticketing and performance monitoring systems already
adopted on a large scale in Europe, as well as specialist expertise
transport and infrastructure along the entire value chain.
The offer is completed by Shadow and Interim Management services,
designed to support governance transitions, governance processes,
nationalization and operational changes.
FS Advisory, which will operate as a
Independent advice with access to operational capabilities
of the FS group, will be led by Ernesto Sicilia, already
CEO of Trenitalia UK, where for almost a decade
he was responsible for railway activities
of the FS group in the United Kingdom.
"We are launching FS Advisory today - explained Stefano Antonio
Donnarumma, CEO and general manager of the group
FS - why the next decade will be characterized
from unprecedented investment in transport infrastructure to
global level, but so that this capital can be
successfully used, the right regulatory frameworks are required and
operating models. FS Advisory is the natural step
Next: To make this operational knowledge available to
customers around the world who need partners who can
address and solve these challenges on a large scale".