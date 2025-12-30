FHP Intermodal will become operational on January 1st

FHP Group, the Italian port-rail operator active in the
bulk and project cargo sector which is fully
controlled by F2i SGR, an independent Italian fund manager
announced today the establishment of FHP
Intermodal, a company born from the integration between the subsidiaries
CFI Intermodal and Lotras, the latter becoming a wholly owned subsidiary this year,
owned by FHP Group
(
of 28
July
2025). FHP Intermodal to operate four terminals
intermodal transport in Italy in the rail transport sector
Incoronata (Apulia), Piedimonte San Germano (Lazio), Villa Selva
(Emilia-Romagna) and Fiorenzuola d'Arda (Emilia-Romagna).
FHP Intermodal, 100% controlled by FHP Group, will be
led by the CEO Angelo Accomando who in the
The Board of Directors of the new company will sit
alongside Umberto Masucci (president), Armando De Girolamo
(vice president), Paolo Cornetto and Marco Mantoan.
Operational from next January 1st, FHP Intermodal will have
of over 500 thousand square meters of operating areas on which
over 17 kilometers of tracks with direct access to the network run
national railway, with more than 30,000 square meters of
covered warehouses and a substantial fleet of means of transport and
handling.