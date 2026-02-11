Stefano Messina has been confirmed as president of
Assarmatori also for the four-year period 2026-2030. The appointment is
was unanimously approved by the Assembly of
members met this morning in Rome after the
The designation committee had unanimously decided to ask
Messina to lead the shipowners' association for another term.
Today the renewal of the board was also carried out
board of directors of Assarmatori. Stefano Beduschi, Gaudenzio confirmed
Bonaldo Gregori, Matteo Catani, Franco Del Giudice, Mariaceleste
Lauro, Luigi Merlo, Achille Onorato, Salvatore Ravenna, Vincenzo
Romeo and Pasquale Russo. The following also enter the top body:
Luigi Cafiero, Giacomo Gavarone, Corrado Neri and Ivanhoe Romin.
The two outgoing vice-presidents, Achille Onorato and Vincenzo, have been confirmed
Romeo, to which Franco Del Giudice is added. Leading the
structure, at the Rome headquarters and the offices in Genoa and
Brussels, the secretary general Alberto Rossi and the deputy
Secretary General Giovanni Consoli.