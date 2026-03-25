Damen and the other creditors rejected the plan of reorganization of the Romanian shipyard in Mangalia

The history of Santierul Naval Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Romania, seems to have come to an end. Today, in fact, the assembly of the creditors of the yard, called substantially to decide for the rescue or failure of the company, has not approved the plan of reorganization proposed by the judicial administrator of the society that manages the yard. The main creditor, the Damen Holding, the parent company of the Dutch navalmeccanico group Damen who became a shareholder of the Romanian yard in 2018 acquiring 49% of the capital(
of the11 January
, 23 March
and 23 July
2018), it has evidenced that the reorganization plan excludes the reimbursement of investments and loans granted by the Dutch group to the ship yard of Mangalia generating considerable damage to Damen. The companies of the Dutch group in fact claim more than 200 million euros, on the almost 390 million claims altogether from creditors, who would have entered both as investments and as loans in the Romanian society, of which Damen had abandoned the operating management in 2023 and then ask for its failure(
of 7 August
2023 and 5 June
2024).
However, Damen was still committed to supporting the future and the possible continuation of Mangalia's work, but stated that this support can only be provided in a fair framework which fully reflects the contribution of all parties involved. Damen has specified that the proposed reorganization plan does not meet these criteria.