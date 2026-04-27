APM Terminals and Hateco will build a container terminal in the port of Da Nang

The terminal operator APM Terminals of the group
Danish shipowner A.P. Møller-Mærsk has stepped up
cooperation with Vietnam's Hateco by jointly signing a
agreement with the Vietnamese city of Da Nang to build and
operate a new terminal in the port of Da Nang with an investment
expected to be more than $1.7 billion. The project will be
implemented in two phases, with the first including the construction of two
quays and the second of a further six quays, to arrive at a
annual traffic capacity of over 5.7 million TEUs.
The new terminal will be able to serve ships up to a capacity
of 18,000 TEUs. The goal is to start the business
operational in early 2029.