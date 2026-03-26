The degree of connection of the Italian ports to the network of marine services containerized world

In the first trimester of this year the index of connection of Italy and its ports to the network of marine lines world that transport container has recorded a slight increment of +0.4% on the same period of 2025 being its Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI), the index defined from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), pairs to 288,3, figure that has as reference the average value of 100 of the relative harbour connectivity Among the European and neighbouring nations to have accused the most significant decrease of the index was Greece with an index of 172,4 (-7.8%) followed by Spain with 419,3 (-2.1%) and Holland with 381,0 (-1.9%). To have marked the increase, instead, is Egypt with an index LSCI of 286,3 (+9.0%) followed by Denmark with 93,2 (+8.1%), Sweden with 124,0 (+6.4%), Malta with 108,4 (+3.8%), Portugal with 184,0 (+3.5%), Turkey with 307,1 (+3.3%), Croatia with 63,2 (+3.3%), Poland with 135,7 (+2.9%), Germany with 320 Nearly stable, in addition to Italy, the LSCI indices of United Kingdom (394.0; +0.7%), Slovenia (76.3; +0.5%), France (267.3; +0.5%) and Belgium (342.2; -0.1%).
Relatively to the degree of connection of the Italian ports more connected to the world network of the containerized marine services, that is evaluated from the Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (PLSCI) of the UNCTAD, are results in increase for the first seven ports of the ranking starting from the port of Genoa with an index PLSCI of 432,1 (+1.0%) followed from the ports of Gioia Tauro with 325,6 (+2.4%), Netly in decrease the index of the port of Vado Ligure, eighth in the ranking, which is result of 117,8 (-25,5%). Follow the ports of Venice with 115,4 (+1.4%), Civitavecchia with 96,9 (+12.9%), Ravenna with 90,0 (-7.9%), Ancona with 80,1 (+12.3%) and Cagliari with 32.5 (+24.7%).