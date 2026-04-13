Port of Marseille-Fos, cold ironing inaugurated for the simultaneous connection of three large cruise ships

Saturday in the port of Marseille-Fos, in the presence of the minister
Philippe Tabarot Transport,
cold ironing capable of connecting three large ships simultaneously
to the shore power grid, with the aim of eliminating
emissions produced by on-board engines. These are plants
of the total power of 108 MW built as part of the project
CENAQ (Ships at Quayside Electrical Connection - Zero Smoke Port
Call) with works lasting two years and an investment
of 210 million euros.
Marseille-Fos was the first French port to offer
50 Hz high-voltage connections for ferries bound for
Corsica that stop at the airport, a system that was then
extended to international routes to the Maghreb.
On the occasion of the inauguration on Saturday, the Authority
Port of Marseille-Fos highlighted that the port is in
four years ahead of European regulations that
predict that by 2030 90% of calls in ship ports
passengers and container ships can use the power supply
electric floor-standing.