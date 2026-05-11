Cognolato was confirmed as president of Assiterminal

Today the elective assembly of the Italian Association
Port Terminal Operators (Assiterminal), which met in Rome,
unanimously reconfirmed Tomaso Cognolato as president
for the next three-year period 2026-2028. The assembly also elected the
new presidential committee which is composed of the past
president Luca Becce and vice presidents Antonio Barbara, Giuliana
Brucato, Giancarlo Russo and Luca Trevisan. He was elected
The new Board of Directors of the Association is also composed of:
Roberto Alberti, Federico Baudone, Fabio Bucchioni, Santi Casciano,
Luca Cavallini, Paolo Cornetto, Raffaella Del Prete, Roberto
Ferrari, Agostino Gallozzi, Michele Geromini, Daniele Marchiori,
Mauro Marchiori, Andrea Morandi, Anna Giulia Randi and Guido Raso.
During the meeting, the budget was approved
2025 final balance, which - Assiterminal announced - highlights a
financial position progressively improving compared to the previous
previous years, also thanks to the constant growth of the base
association, which today exceeds 110 member companies.