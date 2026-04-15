The boards of directors of Interporto Padova and Padova Hall have approved the merger project of the companies

Yesterday the boards of directors of Interporto Padova Spa, the
company that manages the intermodal logistics hub of the
Venetian city, and of Padova Hall Spa, the company that
manages the Padua exhibition and congress centre, have
approved the merger by incorporation of Padova Hall
in Interporto Padova and the joint request for the appointment of a
expert by the court who will have the task of
establish the final exchange ratio. The new name
proposal for the company will be "Interporto Padova
Hall Spa".
The exchange ratio estimate made by the BZM study
leads to a gap in which Interporto Padova
will weigh between 82.9% and 86.3% and Padova Hall between 13.7% and
17,1%. On the basis of this gap, the new share capital of the
incorporating company Interporto Padova Spa, post-merger, which
today it is 44,929,355 euros, it will be between
51,628,350 euros and 53,636,985 euros.
The merger plan must be approved by the shareholders
Municipality, Province and Chamber of Commerce, and, after the determination of the
the exchange ratio by the court-appointed expert,
shall be subject to final ratification by
of the shareholders' meeting.
The two companies highlighted that the transaction of
merger will allow the integration and enhancement of the two
real estate assets for a total current value of approximately
430 million euros, strategic for the local area.