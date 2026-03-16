At the moment, the mandate of Operation Aspides will not be extended to the Strait of Hormuz

At the moment the mandate for the protection of maritime transport
in the Red Sea area assigned to Operation Aspides
it will not be extended to the Strait of Hormuz area. He said so
This evening, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs
Kaja Kallas, during the press conference following the
Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Brussels
of the EU.
"Today," said Kallas, highlighting that the situation
of transport safety through the Strait of Hormuz is
Another urgent priority – we discussed options for
better protect transport in the region. The EU already has in
naval operations act. We have Aspides, which plays a key role
in guaranteeing freedom of navigation. In our talks
- he explained - the clear desire to
strengthen this operation, but at the moment there is no interest
to modify its mandate. Although the Strait of Hormuz is in the center
of attention, the Red Sea also remains fundamental
importance. The risk of Houthi involvement is
real, so we must remain vigilant."