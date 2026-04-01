The start of the 2026 program of the Italian Port Days will soon begin

On 11 April, on the occasion of the celebration of the
National of the Sea, the 2026 program of the
Italian Port Days, the project promoted by the Authorities of
Italian Port System, which will accompany citizens,
companies and territories until May, in conjunction with the
European Sea Championships in its first spring session, and then
resume in the autumn session from September to October
next. It is an articulated and widespread path that sees
all the Port Authorities were the protagonists, with a calendar full of initiatives,
public events, moments of discussion and dissemination activities,
designed to strengthen the dialogue between the port and the city and to
enhance the strategic role of Italian ports.
The theme chosen for the 2026 edition, "Italy Gateway to the
Mediterranean: Dialogues between Landings and Cities",
intends to underline the central role of Italy in the scenario
and the function of ports not only as logistical hubs, but also as
as economic, social and cultural presidia. During the
in the coming weeks, throughout the country, the Port Authorities
promote: initiatives dedicated to schools and young people;
meetings with companies, operators and stakeholders; guided tours and
extraordinary openings of ports; cultural, informative and
sportsmen; moments of discussion on sustainability issues,
of innovation and work.
Among the initiatives scheduled, also presented through the
italianportdays.it website,
Innovative and inclusive events such as
activities related to European Maritime Day, format
– including outreach events,
experiential activities and events and initiatives
such as "De Portibus", which will take place in Ravenna from
21-23 May designed to bring the general public closer to reality
port in a direct and engaging way.