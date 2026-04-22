In 2025, the Blu Navy ferries carried over one million passengers

In 2025, the Blu Navy ferries carried more than a
million passengers on the Piombino-Portoferraio route. It made it
known today Aldo Blacks, CEO of the
which is headed by the Genoese Finsea group, presenting the
prospects for the next summer season 2026. In particular, the
company has announced that last year, which marked a turning point
decisive with the acquisition of the Elba Ferries business unit and the
Appointment of the new Board of Directors, Traffic
grew by +10.2%, with an average share of
+40% and peaks of +47% in the summer months, while the car segment
recorded a +11% (average share +44% and up to +50% in summer),
while motorcycles scored +9% and, together with campers,
presented stable quotas and significant seasonal peaks.
"Looking to the future - explained Blacks - we aim to
consolidate the results and further improve the service,
through increased assistance on board. The global context
remains uncertain, but it favors proximity tourism: in
In this scenario, Elba is confirmed as a safe destination,
accessible and competitive". The company highlighted that,
However, the issue of costs remains central, with fuel
maritime expenditure, which recorded an increase
by +126% compared to February 2026, representing a variable
critical for the sector.