Quarterly revenues of the Greek Danaos Corporation were stable

The Greek Danaos Corporation, which owns a
fleet of 75 container ships and 11 bulk carriers, concluded the first
quarter of 2026 with revenues of $253.7 million, with
a slight growth of +0.2% over the same period last year,
of which 229.5 million generated by the chartering of its own ships
container ships (-2.8%) and 24.1 million from the
bulk carriers (+41.1%). Operating profit amounted to 125.2
million (+4.1%) and net profit at $140.4 million (+21.9%),
with a contribution of 113.2 million from the container fleet
(-4.9%), €1.6 million from bulk carriers (-124.9%) and €25.5 million
from other sources (+865.8%).
Commenting on these results, the CEO of the
Danaos, John Coustas, recalled that "this quarter is
The state was characterized by the unprecedented events in the Gulf and the
closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a situation still in progress
evolution but - he pointed out - which we hope will be resolved in the
coming weeks. The crises - he explained - have benefited
mainly the tanker sector, where freight rates are
increased sharply before quickly normalizing. In the
container sector, crises have helped to stabilise and
to increase some freight rates, however, did not have an effect
significant. Two of our ships - Coustas specified - are
currently still in the Gulf, but this does not affect our
revenues as both ships continue to be
rented".
As of March 31st, Danaos' order book was
consisting of 29 new container ships for a capacity of
total hold of 184 thousand TEUs to be taken over by
2028 and four new Newcastlemax bulk carriers of 211 thousand
deadweight tons to be delivered in 2028.