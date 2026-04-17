The launch of the Norwegian Aura cruise ship took place at Fincantieri's Monfalcone shipyard

Yesterday at Fincantieri's Monfalcone shipyard,
Norwegian Aura
cruise ship has been launched, which has
scheduled to be delivered to Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) for
spring 2027. With a gross tonnage of about 170,000
tons and a length of 344 meters, Norwegian Aura
is
Approximately 10% larger than previous units
of the "Prima Plus" class, Norwegian Aqua
and
Norwegian Luna
and the first ship for NCL built
at the Giuliano plant. The ship has 1,976 cabins and
It will be able to accommodate about 3,880 passengers.
With the recent order for the construction of three additional ships
cruise, one for each of the three brands of the group - NCL,
Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises -
(
of 16
February 2026), the number of ships commissioned in 2026 rises to 16
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) to Fincantieri, with
Deliveries scheduled until 2037.