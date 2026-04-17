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17 April 2026 - Year XXX
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
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SHIPYARDS
The launch of the Norwegian Aura cruise ship took place at Fincantieri's Monfalcone shipyard
In a year's time, it will be delivered to Norwegian Cruise Line
Miami/Trieste
April 17, 2026
Yesterday at Fincantieri's Monfalcone shipyard, Norwegian Aura cruise ship has been launched, which has scheduled to be delivered to Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) for spring 2027. With a gross tonnage of about 170,000 tons and a length of 344 meters, Norwegian Aura is Approximately 10% larger than previous units of the "Prima Plus" class, Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna and the first ship for NCL built at the Giuliano plant. The ship has 1,976 cabins and It will be able to accommodate about 3,880 passengers.

With the recent order for the construction of three additional ships cruise, one for each of the three brands of the group - NCL, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises - ( of 16 February 2026), the number of ships commissioned in 2026 rises to 16 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) to Fincantieri, with Deliveries scheduled until 2037.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
SHIPPING
Iran announces temporary reopening of Strait of Hormuz
Tehran/Washington
Transit would be prohibited to military units and ships and cargoes associated with hostile nations.
TRUCKING
Unatras decides to suspend all road haulage services nationwide.
Rome
Trasportounito announces a five-day blockade from April 20th to 24th.
PORTS
Cognolato (Assiterminal): Port governance reform must be truly participatory.
Genoa
PORTS
In 2025, freight traffic in the port of Augusta remained stable, while in Catania it decreased
Augusta
22.9 million and 6.3 million tons moved respectively
SHIPYARDS
The Norwegian Aura cruise ship was launched at Fincantieri's Monfalcone shipyard.
Miami/Trieste
It will be delivered to Norwegian Cruise Line in a year
CRUISES
Princess Cruises orders three new cruise ships from Fincantieri for delivery in late 2035, 2038 and 2039.
Fort Lauderdale
Orders worth over two billion euros
COMPANIES
ZIM CEO steps down in anticipation of merger with Hapag-Lloyd
Haifa
Glickman has been at the helm of the Israeli company since July 2017
LEGISLATION
The Convention on Liability and Compensation for Damage in Connection with the Carriage of Hazardous and Noxious Substances by Sea is approaching its entry into force.
London
The treaty has been ratified by 12 states
NEWS
US Central Command announces successful blockade of maritime traffic with Iranian ports
Tampa
Six ships have reportedly agreed to reverse course
PORTS
AD Ports signs agreement to participate in the development of the Romanian port of Constanta
Abu Dhabi/Constance
Last year, freight traffic in the port fell by -12.8%
TRADE
The conflict in Iran is causing the largest oil market disruption in history.
Paris
The International Energy Agency predicts a reduction in oil demand of 80,000 barrels a day this year due to the conflict.
NEWS
A US-sanctioned tanker has passed through the Strait of Hormuz.
Washington
The "Rich Starry," coming from Al Hamriyah in the United Arab Emirates, is headed to China
PORTS
The Port of Singapore recorded a new record in cargo handling in the first quarter of the year.
Singapore
Ownership of the MSC group has passed from founder Gianluigi Aponte to his children Diego and Alexa
Geneva
The company, with a fleet of a thousand ships, operates in all sectors of transport and logistics
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Russian ports grew by +0.6%
St. Petersburg
Dry goods amounted to 102.5 million tonnes (+3.5%) and liquid bulk to 107.6 million tonnes (-2.0%)
NEWS
US announces blockade of Iranian ports as Red Sea crisis reignites
Portsmouth/Tampa/Washington
A vessel attempted to board a vessel 54 nautical miles southwest of Hodeyda
NEWS
After negotiations in Pakistan failed, the Strait of Hormuz is increasingly at the center of the conflict.
Tampa/Washington
U.S. Navy ships search for mines in the area. Trump has urged Tehran to reopen the waterway.
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Turkish ports decreased by -0.7%.
Ankara
Cargoes to and from Italy increased by +0.6%
SHIPPING
Shipping is stuck in Hormuz waiting for something to happen
London
Intercargo says the situation is changing hour by hour, while the paralysis seems total
LOGISTICS
Prologis and La Caisse form joint venture to invest in logistics development in Europe
Montreal/San Francisco
PORTS
Freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado remained stable in February.
Genoa
Cruise passengers grow by +34.5%
Marked decline in acts of piracy against ships
PIRACY
Marked decline in acts of piracy against ships
London
Only 16 in the first three months of 2026, the lowest number since 1991 for this time of year
NEWS
IMO working to enable safe transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz
Tehran/Washington/London
Dominguez: Two-week ceasefire is a good thing
PORTS
CK Hutchison initiates arbitration against Maersk over Panama ports, but not against TiL/MSC
Panama
INSTITUTIONS
China and Russia veto Bahrain's resolution on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz
New York
Pakistan and Colombia abstained.
ACCIDENTS
A container ship was hit by a shell near the Iranian island of Kish.
Southampton
Since February 28, 28 incidents have been reported in the region
TRANSPORTATION
ETF calls on the EU Commission to adopt structural measures to strengthen the resilience of the European transport sector
Brussels
Sharp increase in tanker transits through the Suez Canal in February
SHIPPING
Sharp increase in tanker transits through the Suez Canal in February
Cairo
Overall, naval traffic in the month grew by +23.5%
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri is also focusing on alliances to develop its activities in the US
Washington
Collaboration agreement with American shipyards Fraser Shipyards and Donjon Marine
In 2025, the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group recorded record revenues
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2025, the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group recorded record revenues
Rome
The freight transport business unit also saw growth despite a reduction in volumes handled
NEWS
Iran assures Manila of safe transit of Philippine ships and seafarers through Hormuz
Manila
The Philippines imports most of its energy needs from the Middle East
LOGISTICS
Medlog (MSC Group) invests in Melbourne's old fruit and vegetable market area
Melbourne
29-hectare container storage site near Australian port
JOBS
Vado Gateway staff strike confirmed for tomorrow
Genoa
Ferrari: Clarifying that part-time and fixed-term contracts are part of the National Collective Bargaining Agreement for Ports was not enough.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
A project to improve the efficiency of rail services gets underway today in the Port of Rotterdam.
Rotterdam
Agreement promoted by the Port Authority and signed by six railway operators
SHIPPING
Three European tenders are underway for the awarding of public maritime transport services to Sardinia.
Rome
They are related to the routes Genoa-Porto Torres, Naples-Cagliari-Palermo and Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari
SEAFARERS
ICS and ITF meet with Gulf States to address the impact of the Hormuz crisis on seafarers
London/Genoa
PORTS
Natale Ditel is the new secretary general of the Eastern Adriatic Sea Port Authority.
Trieste
He will take office on April 13th.
ACCIDENTS
Attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz region have resumed
Southampton
A fire broke out on an oil tanker hit by a shell. Two bombs fell into the sea near a container ship.
CRUISES
In 2025, the direct economic impact of cruises in the ports of Genoa and Savona was 346 million.
Genoa
Passenger spending was 157 million and airline spending was 189 million.
CUSTOMS
Agreement reached on new EU customs regime, including new taxes for e-commerce
Brussels
Mandatory use of the European Customs Data Hub from 1 March 2034
CRUISES
Carnival Cruise Line Reports Record Revenues for the December-February Quarter
Miami
During the period, ships hosted approximately 3.1 million passengers (-3.1%)
PORTS
Nearly half a billion dollars in public resources for US ports
Washington
The funds will be used to modernize port infrastructure and activities
PORTS
UNIPORT urges accelerated completion of works in the port of Naples
Rome
The level of connection of Italian ports to the global containerized maritime services network remains stable
PORTS
The level of connection of Italian ports to the global containerized maritime services network remains stable
Geneva
The PLSCI index of the top seven Italian ports most connected to the network is growing
In the first two months of 2026, cargo traffic in Chinese seaports grew by +6.7%
Foreign traffic increased by 9.2%. Container traffic increased by 9.8%.
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd's revenues decreased by 15.2% in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Hamburg
Container traffic handled by the German company's fleet increased by +5.5%
CUSTOMS
The future European Union Customs Authority will be based in Lille, France.
Brussels
It is expected to employ around 250 people.
SHIPYARDS
The Romanian government is reportedly preparing to nationalize the Mangalia shipyard.
Bucharest
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri reports record annual financial and commercial results.
Trieste
In 2025, revenues grew by +13.1% and the value of new orders increased by +32.4%
SHIPYARDS
Damen and other creditors have rejected the reorganization plan of the Romanian shipyard in Mangalia.
Mangalia
INFRASTRUCTURE
Federagenti: Strategic port construction is behind schedule everywhere.
Genoa
Pessina asks to know the "real time" of the progress of the infrastructure
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Metrans (HHLA Group) to acquire 50% of the Romanian intermodal terminal in Arad
Hamburg
The company will operate up to three trains per week between Budapest and Arad
TRADE
From May 1st, the EU-Mercosur agreement will be applied provisionally.
Brussels
Sefcovic: an important step in demonstrating our credibility as a major trading partner
SEAFARERS
German shipowners propose service on merchant ships as an alternative to military service
Hamburg
Kröger: A resilient nation needs not only soldiers, but also seafarers who ensure supplies.
PORTS
ICTSI and DP World sell their stakes in China's Yantai International Container Terminal
Manila
The company will become wholly owned by Yantai Port Holdings
CRUISES
Chinese group CSSC will build two more cruise ships for Adora Cruises
Shanghai
Option for a third vessel. The "Adora Flora City" launches today.
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the port of Palermo decreased by -9.6%
Palermo
Cruise passengers down by -18.7%
SHIPPING
IMO Council resolves to establish a safe corridor in the Strait of Hormuz, but by "peaceful means and on a voluntary basis"
London
Dominguez: Concrete action is needed from all countries and stakeholders
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Holdings' revenues fell by 12.2% in the last quarter of 2025.
Hong Kong
Containerized volumes transported by the fleet grew by +5.1%
This year, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could accentuate the expected slowdown in world trade.
TRADE
This year, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could accentuate the expected slowdown in world trade.
Geneva
Economists at the World Trade Organization foresee two scenarios
PORTS
In 2025, CK Hutchison terminals handled a record 90.1 million containers (+3%)
Hong Kong
The president of the Chinese group confirms the difficulty of negotiations to sell a large part of the port portfolio to MSC and BlackRock
PORTS
Assiterminal expresses concern over the impact of the Middle East crisis on port terminal activity.
Genoa
Ferrari: the cruise sector also involved
ACCIDENTS
Two more ships were hit by shells in the Strait of Hormuz region
London/Southampton
Incidents near the coasts of the United Arab Emirates and Qatar
SHIPPING
MSC and Ga-Hyun Chung announce joint control of Sinokor
Athens/Nicosia
SHIPPING
Proposal to establish a safe maritime corridor to evacuate ships stranded in the Persian Gulf
London
It has been put forward by Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Mexico, Panama and Singapore
SHIPPING
Dominguez calls on the IMO Council to conduct informal deliberations and define practical measures to resolve the Hormuz crisis.
London
From the statements presented, it is unlikely that anything more than declarations of principle will be made.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
To respond to geopolitical shocks, shipping must have reliable operational data
London/Rotterdam
Lloyd's Register, OneOcean and PortXchange discuss digitalization and artificial intelligence in the sector
PORTS
China's COSCO Shipping Ports' profit and loss account weighs on rising operating costs.
Hong Kong
Revenue reached a record high of nearly $1.7 billion last year.
ACCIDENTS
Tanker hit near Strait of Hormuz
Portsmouth
A bullet caused minor damage. The crew was unharmed.
PORTS
Sharp increase in transshipment containers in the port of Barcelona
Barcelona
In February, overall freight traffic increased by +8.1%
LAW
PPC denounces that the Republic of Panama is delaying the arbitration at the ICC
Panama
The Chinese company continues to reiterate the illegality of the seizure of the Balboa and Cristóbal port terminals
PORTS
Alessandro Becce is the new Secretary General of the Sardinian Sea Port Authority.
Cagliari
Bagalà: EU ETS application for major and minor islands must be cancelled
SAFETY & SECURITY
Operation Aspides' mandate will not be extended to the Strait of Hormuz at this time.
Brussels
This was announced by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas.
Greece and Italy reject the extension of Operation Aspides to the Strait of Hormuz.
The ships of the two nations constitute the naval force of the European mission
TRUCKING
Freewheels: The government has broken its promise regarding fuel taxes.
Modena
Franchini: Continuing to treat road haulage like a tax cash machine is simply irresponsible.
SHIPPING
Pessina (Federagenti): Shipping will also overcome the Strait of Hormuz crisis.
Genoa
We hope - he specified - that we will soon move in the direction of a progressive normalization.
MEETINGS
The public meeting of the Genoa freight forwarders' association will be held on April 27th.
Genoa
Meeting at the Stock Exchange Palace
SHIPPING
The Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of the new Pure Car & Truck Carrier vessel Grande Tokyo.
Naples
It has a cargo capacity of 9,241 ceu
NEWS
Falteri (Federlogistica): The crisis in the Persian Gulf does not justify such rapid and widespread increases in energy prices.
Genoa
SHIPPING
GNV has introduced a former Moby ferry into its fleet
Genoa
The ship will undergo refitting operations
NEWS
Over 65 kilos of cocaine were seized in the port of La Spezia.
La Spezia
They were hidden at the bottom of a wooden chest of drawers
MARITIME SERVICES
Bunkering in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -25% in the first quarter
Rotterdam/Paris
PORTS
Container traffic at COSCO Shipping Ports terminals grew by 9.0% in the first three months of 2026.
Hong Kong
In the Mediterranean, there has been an exceptional increase in activity at the Egyptian SCCT terminal in Port Said.
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Long Beach decreased by 5.7% in the first three months of 2026.
Long Beach
In March the decline was -5.2%
OFFSHORE
Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia
Milan
The value of the orders amounts to approximately 400 million dollars
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Brussels authorizes SFPIM's acquisition of Belgian company Lineas
Brussels
No competition issues identified
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FS Logistix tests the first smart train on the Milan-Catania line
Rome
The fleet upgrade has reached 700 digitized railcars
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri Marine Group has been awarded a first contract under the US Navy's LSM program.
Trieste
$30 million order
PORTS
Another sharp reduction in quarterly freight traffic at the port of Taranto
Taranto
Solid bulk and conventional cargo halved
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by -6.1% in the first quarter of 2026.
Hong Kong
In March the decrease was -5.5%
PORTS
Comparison between Italian ports and Florida ports
Miami
The Italian port system presents itself at Seatrade Cruise Global 2026 in Miami
COMPANIES
The Boards of Directors of Interporto Padova and Padova Hall have approved the merger plan of the companies
Padua
A court-appointed expert will have to establish the final exchange ratio
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles decreased by 4.6% in the first three months of 2026.
Los Angeles
In March alone, 752,519 TEUs were handled (-3.3%)
COMPANIES
CMA CGM to buy Lebanese group Fattal
Marseille
The company is active in the distribution and marketing of international brands in the Middle East and North Africa.
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
CRUISES
A record cruise traffic of 15.1 million passengers is expected in Italian ports in 2026
Miami
Senesi (Cemar): growth of a new type of high-spending clientele
SHIPYARDS
Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku achieved record turnover in 2025
Turku
Annual net profit of 83.8 million euros (+21.6%)
PORTS
Marseille-Fos Port inaugurates cold ironing for simultaneous connection of three large cruise ships.
Marseille
CRUISES
Global Ports Holding to Manage Cruise Terminal at Port of Acapulco
Acapulco
Construction of a new dock is planned
LOGISTICS
A consortium has been formed in La Spezia to share data and improve supply chain efficiency.
La Spezia
Oats: Logistics efficiency depends on dialogue between all components of the supply chain.
SHIPPING
In the first quarter, containers carried by OOCL vessels increased by +1.7%
Hong Kong
Revenues from this activity decreased by -7.6%
PORTS
Francesco Di Leverano is the new secretary general of the Southern Adriatic Port Authority.
Bari
His four-year term will begin on May 11
SHIPPING
Discount for large-capacity container ships transiting the Suez Canal suspended
Ismailia
It was in force from 15 May 2025
PORTS
In February, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna decreased by -8.9%
Ravenna
An increase of +1.3% is expected for the month of March
JOBS
Over 600 illegal workers discovered in the logistics sector
Rome
Coordinated and continuous collaboration contracts that masked actual subordinate employment relationships
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
RINA and Hanwha collaborate on battery-hybrid propulsion systems for ferries
Genoa/Busan
The projects will concern both existing and newly built vessels
SHIPPING
French shipping company TOWT has been placed into administration
Le Havre
The company has two sailing cargo ships
INFRASTRUCTURE
Casciano (Vado Gateway): The final design for the new Bossarino toll booth in Vado Ligure has received approval.
Vado Ligure
The hope - he said - is that the work can be completed as soon as possible.
MEETINGS
A forum on the economy, ports, and investments between Italy and North Africa will be held in La Spezia.
La Spezia
Scheduled for April 9th and 10th at the headquarters of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
SHIPYARDS
Number of ships undergoing repairs in Greece remains stable
Piraeus
Interventions carried out in dry dock are decreasing
ECONOMY
The Italian government has extended the reduction in excise duties on fuel
Rome
The deadline has been extended to May 1st. 60% of the resources come from the ETS.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
The Gaia Blu research vessel will serve as Italy's technological platform for autonomous navigation.
Rome
ACCIDENTS
Towing operations of the LNG vessel Arctic Metagaz fail.
Tripoli
The LNG carrier is currently out of control and adrift
ACCIDENTS
Yesterday a bulk carrier ran aground while transiting the Suez Canal
Ismailia
The incident was resolved within four hours
SHIPPING
Confitarma and Assarmatori: The crisis puts maritime connections to the islands at risk.
Rome
SHIPPING
Dominguez (IMO) urges States to coordinate to address the Hormuz maritime crisis
London
Since February 28, 21 attacks against vessels have occurred in the area
PORTS
The La Spezia freight forwarders' association is urging measures to maintain the port's operational efficiency.
La Spezia
LOGISTICS
Due Torri is equipping itself with a 15,000-square-meter logistics hub at the Bologna Interporto.
Minerbio
In 2025, the Emilian company's turnover grew by +13.9%
PORTS
The 2026 Italian Port Days program will begin soon.
Rome
The theme is "Italy, Gateway to the Mediterranean: Dialogues between Landings and Cities"
PORTS
Port of La Spezia: First test for hydrogen refueling from dockside mobile vehicle to vessel
La Spezia
Bunkering trials at the Baglietto shipyard
COMPANIES
NYK consolidates its operations in the dry bulk maritime transport segment
Tokyo
Group leaders appointed in eight European countries
PORTS
Last year, freight traffic in Tunisian ports decreased by -5.2%
La Goulette
In the fourth quarter alone the decline was -8.5%
SAFETY & SECURITY
The Guardia di Finanza will use new drones to monitor the Gioia Tauro port area.
Gioia Tauro
PORTS
The ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado will implement new PCS usage rights management procedures starting tomorrow.
Genoa
The measure does not introduce new charges
NEWS
Nearly 400 kg of pure cocaine seized in the port of Gioia Tauro
Reggio Calabria
Three distinct operations performed within a week
SHIPPING
Confitarma, with the Energy Decree, now is the time to allocate resources to maritime transport.
Rome
PORTS
Baleària will have its own ferry terminal in the port of Barcelona
Barcelona
It will become operational in a year. Investment of €25.3 million.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2025, freight volumes transported by DB Cargo decreased by -8.1%
Berlin
Revenues fell by -8.0%
PORTS
ONE has acquired 30% of Hutchison Laemchabang Terminal
Singapore
The company operates Terminals D, C1 & C2 and A3 of Laem Chabang Port
MEETINGS
A Filt Cgil meeting on port work will be held tomorrow in Genoa.
Rome
It will be held at 10 am in the Port Call Room
PORTS
Last month the port of Singapore handled 3.4 million containers (+3.2%)
Singapore/Hong Kong
Container traffic in Hong Kong fell by -8.0%
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
ALIS, the use of ETS revenues to encourage intermodality is a good idea.
Rome
Di Caterina: We hope for a significant increase in the financial resources for the Sea Modal Shift and Ferrobonus instruments starting next year.
INDUSTRY
CIMC's container sales fell by -31.9% last year.
Hong Kong
Revenues in the container segment fell by -30.9%
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Pros and cons of hydrogen applications for decarbonization of the maritime and port sector
Genoa
It was discussed at the Propeller Club - Port of Genoa
PORTS
In the third quarter of 2025, cargo traffic in Greek ports decreased by -3.6%.
Piraeus
Passengers increased by +1.2%
LEGISLATION
Confitarma praises legislative initiative for the maritime sector
Rome
Regulatory simplification is a good thing, an essential element for strengthening the competitiveness of national armaments
LEGISLATION
Assarmatori welcomes the Senate's approval of the "Promoting Marine Resources" bill.
Rome
Messina: overcomes a limitation of the Navigation Code that allows only Italian and EU citizens to join Gente di Mare.
PORTS
The port system of Venice and Chioggia generates a production value of approximately 15 billion euros
Venice
Direct employees are 26,898 and, including related industries, they rise to 218,853
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Green light for aid to reopen the Orbassano-Aiton Alpine Railway Highway.
Brussels
The European Commission authorizes subsidizing the service
JOBS
Fit Cisl Savona, alarm raised over the potential impact on jobs of the drop in traffic at Vado Gateway.
Savona
PORTS
The Gioia Tauro Port Authority Management Committee approved the reimbursement of mooring fees.
Gioia Tauro
1.5 million euros allocated
PORTS
The Management Committee of the Port Authority of Genoa and Savona-Vado has taken note of the framework agreement with PSA
Genoa
The update of the Integrated Activity and Organization Plan has been approved.
LOGISTICS
Prologis and Singapore's GIC to form joint venture to invest $1.6 billion in new fulfillment centers in the U.S.
San Francisco/Singapore
The initial portfolio is approximately 380 thousand square meters
SHIPYARDS
Hanwha Ocean and ONEX Sign Naval Shipbuilding Agreement
Seoul/Eleusis
The first project in sight is submarines for the Greek Navy
COMPETITION
The Antitrust Authority has not opened an investigation into CEVA Logistics' acquisition of the Fagioli group.
Rome
The AGCM believes that the operation will not impede competition or create a dominant position
PORTS
Singapore's ONE acquires stake in Dongwon Pusan Container Terminal
Singapore
The company operates at the Gammam and Singamman docks of the Port of Busan
PORTS
EIB finances shore power installation in Rotterdam port
Rotterdam
A loan of 90 million euros has been granted
JOBS
High-tech exoskeletons to ease the burden on dockworkers in the Port of Livorno.
Livorno
Experiment in collaboration with the Livorno Port Company
MOURNING
Salvatore Lauro, a shipowner from Campania, died yesterday in Ischia.
Naples
He was a senator of the Republic from 1996 to 2005
PORTS
APM Terminals acquires 49% stake in Vietnam's Hateco Hai Phong International Container Terminal
The Hague/Hanoi
Third phase of construction of Mexico's Lázaro Cárdenas terminal begins
LOGISTICS
FedEx revenues increased by 8.3% in the December-February quarter
Memphis
Quarterly net income was $1.06 billion (+16.2%)
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
The public meeting of the Genoa freight forwarders' association will be held on April 27th.
Genoa
Appointment at the Stock Exchange Palace
MEETINGS
A forum on the economy, ports, and investments between Italy and North Africa will be held in La Spezia.
La Spezia
Scheduled for April 9th and 10th at the headquarters of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Shipbuilding's Spring Illusion: Backbone Collapses
(The Chosun Daily)
Russian shipbuilding holding USC designing high ice-class container ship for Rosatom for Northern Sea Route
(Interfax)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSITERMINAL
Intervento del presidente Tomaso Cognolato
Roma, 19 giugno 2025
››› File
PORTS
London pledges £746 million to renovate Nigeria's two ports, Apapa and Tin Can Island, in Lagos.
London
Agreement between UK Export Finance and the Nigerian Ports Authority
PORTS
Fabrizio Urbani is the new secretary general of the Port Authority of the Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea.
Civitavecchia
Unanimous resolution of the Management Committee
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2025, French ports handled 74.2 million tonnes of goods (+7.2%)
La Defense
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
UNI/Fermerci reference practices on staff training presented at MIT
Rome
PORTS
The Council of State has rejected the relocation of Genoa's chemical warehouses.
Rome/Genoa
The AdSP declares itself ready for a technical discussion within the framework of a specific initiative by the municipal administration
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FS Logistix and Nurminen Logistics inaugurate a new weekly rail service between Sweden and Italy
Rome
2,500 kilometer route
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd signs maritime cooperation agreement with Indian government
Hamburg
Plans to bring ships under the Indian flag and collaborate in the development of ship recycling and Vadhavan port
PORTS
A project for the digital transformation and technological development of the port of Gioia Tauro has been funded.
Gioia Tauro
Resources worth almost two million euros for the Port Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas
SHIPYARDS
Keel-laying and coin-laying ceremony for a new ferry under construction for ACTV
Piombino
It took place in the Piombino Industrie Marittime shipyard
COMPANIES
Touax Container Services increased container sales by 36% in 2025
Paris
Revenues decreased by -5% in the year
PORTS
In 2024, international seaborne freight traffic reached a record 24.1 billion tonnes
Geneva
New historic peak in dry cargo
LOGISTICS
Medlog (MSC Group) will acquire the remaining 29% of MVN from Logistics Project Italia
Rome
The operation has been notified to the Antitrust Authority
SHIPPING
Greek group Attica Holdings continues its fleet renewal plan
Athens
Purchase of two catamarans for €15 million. Long-term lease of the "GNV Bridge" ferry.
LOGISTICS
Germany's Arvato has acquired Canada's THINK Logistics
Mississauga/Gütersloh
The company, founded in 2012, is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario.
PORTS
Two new state-of-the-art ship-to-shore cranes have arrived at the PSA SECH terminal.
Genoa
They will be operational from June
FINANCING
Banco BPM's €55 million financing to Grimaldi Euromed
Naples/Milan
Partially covers the purchase of the new ship "Grande Inghilterra"
MARITIME SERVICES
Stolt-Nielsen sells 50% of Avenir LNG to NYK Line
Oslo/Tokyo
The company operates in the liquefied natural gas bunkering sector
PORTS
Only 7% of the workers in the port companies and terminals of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara are women
La Spezia
CRUISES
Costa cancels cruises originally scheduled to sail to the Middle East
Genoa
The company currently has no vessels operating in the region.
SHIPPING
In 2025, d'Amico International Shipping's time charter revenues decreased by -29.0%.
Luxembourg
Fourth quarter decline eases
SHIPPING
NYK to become sole owner of Norway's Saga Welco
Tokyo/Tønsberg
The Tønsberg company has a fleet of 48 open-hatch vessels
PORTS
Grimaldi Group's Valencia Terminal Europa will manage the new car terminal at the port of Sagunto.
Valencia
SHIPPING
Grimaldi has taken delivery of the new PCTC Grande Seoul
Naples
It is the ninth ammonia-ready unit of the Neapolitan shipping group
PORTS
The Cagliari-Algeria service operated by Maersk and Grendi will soon dock at the Giammoro di Milazzo pier.
Messina
It will be held on a weekly basis
LOGISTICS
Falteri (Federlogistica): The consequences of the war in Iran are only in their infancy.
Genoa
There is a dramatic congestion of perishable products in the hub airports of the Gulf, he underlined.
COMPANIES
DP World reported record annual operating and financial results
Dubai
In 2025, container traffic increased by +5.8% and revenues by +22.0%
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