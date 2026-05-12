In the first three months of 2026, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado fell by -3.8%

Last March, the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure
handled a total of 5.33 million tons of goods,
with a decrease of -6.1% on March 2025. The decline was
generated by the contraction of traffic in the port of the capital
Ligurian which was equal to 3.87 million tons (-8.3%),
of which 2.77 million tonnes in the Genoa basin (-9.2%) and
1.10 million tons in that of Pra' (-5.9%), while the
traffic in the port of Savona-Vado remained stable as it was
amounted to 1.46 million tons (+0.2%), of which 453 thousand
tons in the Savona basin (-9.3%), 372 thousand tons in the
Vado basin (-28.0%) and 631 thousand tons of oil traffic
at the buoy field in the Vado roadstead (+44.6%).
Last March in the two ports administered by the Authority
of the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea traffic alone
of miscellaneous goods was 3.39 million tons
(-8.1%), of which 2.18 million tons of cargo
containerized products (-15.0%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 234,215 TEUs (-14.9%), 1.10 million tons of
rolling stock (+9.1%) and 106 thousand tons of conventional and
forestry (-3.6%). In the liquid bulk sector,
1.55 million tons of mineral oils handled (+4.8%),
47 thousand tons of chemicals (+62.5%) and 24 thousand tons
vegetable oils and wine (-39.1%). In the dry bulk sector
Commercial traffic was 189 thousand tons
(-16.9%) and the industrial sector of 60 thousand tons (-63.3%). In the
Bunker and ship's supply segment are
64 thousand tons (+40.0%) were handled.
In March 2026, cruise traffic was 152 thousand
passengers (+44.0%) and that of ferries of 50 thousand passengers
(+3,9%).
In the first three months of this year, the total traffic of the
was 15.01 million tonnes, with a
decrease of -3.8% over the corresponding period of 2025, of which
11.23 million tons in the port of Genoa (-2.7%), including
7.97 million tonnes in the Genoa basin (-5.5%) and 3.26 million tonnes
million tons in that of Pra' (+4.8%), and 3.78 million tons
tons in the port of Savona-Vado (-6.9%), including 1.22 million tons
tons in the Savona basin (-7.1%), 831 thousand tons in the
Vado basin (-32.0%) and 1.72 million tons in the roadstead of
Vado (+13.6%).
In the quarter, the traffic of miscellaneous goods alone
amounted to 9.34 million tonnes (-4.9%), of which 6.20 million tonnes
tonnes of containerised goods (-9.2%) totalled with a
handling of containers equal to 677,621 TEUs (-6.6%), 2.89
million tons of rolling stock (+7.6%) and 256 thousand tons of
conventional and forestry goods (-17.2%). Oil trafficking
was 4.53 million tonnes (+3.0%) and
that of other liquid bulk cargo of 214 thousand tons (+11.6%),
of which 133 thousand tons of chemicals (+48.3%) and 80 thousand tons
tons of vegetable oils and wine (-20.9%). Commercial traffic
of dry bulk cargo was 579 thousand tons (-15.9%) and
the industrial one by 177 thousand tons (-49.6%). The supplies of
bunkers and on-board supplies amounted to 159 thousand tons
(+9,5%).
In the first three months of 2025, there were 366 thousand cruise passengers
(+40.4%) and ferry passengers 158 thousand (+1.8%).