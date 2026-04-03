The towing operations of the LNG ship Arctic Metagaz have failed

Yesterday the towing operations of the LNG ship failed
Arctic Metagaz
which a month ago had rested on the seabed of
Libyan coast after some
explosions and a fire. La Ports & Maritime Transport
Libyan Authority has announced that the operation is not
due to adverse weather conditions,
with winds of a speed of 40-50 knots and waves of up to five
meters. The Authority specified that the ship, currently offshore
of the Mellitah complex where the submarine pipeline starts
Greenstream, is currently out of control and adrift and has
warned ships in the region to keep to at least 10
miles away from the Arctic Metagaz
.