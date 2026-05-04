In the January-March quarter, maritime traffic in the Panama Canal grew by +4.8%

In the first three months of this year, the Panama Canal
3,731 ships transited, with an increase of +4.8% on the same
period, of which 3,178 vessels of high draught (+4.8%) including 875
neoPanamax ships (+10.6%). Total the number of ships transited
transported 71.9 million tonnes of goods (+20.0%) and
transit fees paid by ships in the first quarter of 2026
amounted to $1.07 billion (+5.4%).
In the first three months of this year, Panamanian ports
handled 28.7 million tons of cargo (-0.3%), including
15.4 million tonnes of containerised goods (+0.1%)
total with a handling of containers equal to 2,351,743
TEU (-0.7%), 13.0 million tons of bulk (-1.2%) and 253 thousand
tons of conventional goods (+39.4%).