ALIS, well the use of ETS proceeds to encourage intermodality

"We have learned favourably that, during the examination of the Decree-Law Energy, an important amendment was adopted concerning the destination of the proceeds of the ETS taxation system and the incentive of the various modes of transport". This was affirmed by the Director-General of the Logistic Association of Sustainable Intermodality (ALIS), Marcello Di Caterina, referring to Amendment No 4.100 (T2) on the destination of the ETS quotas of the European system of exchange of emissions related to the Decree-Law 21/2026, to the examination of the Commission productive activities of the Chamber, bringing urgent measures for the reduction of the cost of electricity and gas in favor of the families and the enterprises, for the enterprises, for the competitiveness of the enterprises of the enterprises of the enterprises. This measure provides that the proceeds of the emissions auctions are intended to support the decarbonization of transport and, in this context, the rail, maritime transport and forms of low-emission mobility are encouraged.
"Among the strategic measures envisaged for modal rebalancing and the strengthening of intermodality - said Di Caterina - the incentive tools Sea Modal Shift and Ferrobonus for which we hope therefore from next year a significant increase in financial allocations. This result - it has added - is a great success of ALIS and the constant dialogue between our association and the competent institutions and in fact demonstrates that, when the country system works together, you can get courageous and far-sighted choices. It is an important political signal: sustainability must not be a cost, but an opportunity for growth and competitiveness. ALIS will continue to promote a concrete and non-ideological vision of the ecological transition, attentive to the enterprises and the competitiveness of our sector especially in such a complex economic and geopolitical situation".
"Now - the Director-General of ALIS has concluded - we hope confidently the conclusion of the parliamentary procedure for the approval of the whole measure and we will continue on this path of dialogue with the institutions, also considering the results of the recent European Council, which fixed in July 2026 the deadline for the revision of the ETS directive".