Two orientation events in Livorno and Naples to present the ITS Purser course.

The Italian Academy of the Merchant Navy, in partnership with
the Grimaldi group has planned two events in Livorno and Naples
dedicated to young graduates from Tuscany and Campania and to the
prospective students interested in pursuing a career in the
maritime passenger transport. The goal is to
to raise awareness of the ITS course for Higher Technician Commissioner of
Bordo, a completely free two-year course created
by the Academy in collaboration with the Grimaldi group, and
present the concrete employment opportunities that the sector
of passenger maritime transport today offers to those who choose to
training with the right tools. The program forms figures
professional devices that can handle the entire size
administrative, commercial and guest support on board the
Passenger ships: from the supervision of hotel departments to management
passenger services, the administration of the
the ship's economic reporting. The route
includes mandatory STCW certifications for personnel
(Basic Safety Training, Crowd and Crisis Management,
Security Awareness) and provides for a significant training period
on board in which the students work alongside the crew in the
daily management of services, during which they perceive
regular salary as assistant commissioner, as per the CCNL, in
as regularly embarked.
Both orientation events will be held directly at
on board Grimaldi ships stationed in their respective ports. To the
meetings will also be attended by former students of the ITS Commissario course
already embarked with the Grimaldi group, which will bring
one's own direct testimony.
The appointments will be held on May 18 at the
port of Livorno Darsena Toscana and on May 22nd at the
port of Naples (entrance Varco Immacolatella), on board ships
Grimaldi parked, from 10.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. In order to be able to climb to
on board it will be necessary to fill out the form at the link
https://forms.gle/TtyewE3mdUY8nBfe8
and bring a valid identity document with you.