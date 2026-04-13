In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Russian ports grew by +0.6%

In the first quarter of this year, Russian ports
handled 210.1 million tons of goods, with a slight
increase of +0.6% over the first three months of 2025. The association of
commercial ports has announced that only cargoes in
amounted to 166.7 million tons (+1.1%),
those imported to 9.9 million tons (-1.8%), goods
in transit at 14.5 million tonnes (-19.8%) and traffic of
cabotage was 19.0 million tons (+20.7%).
The total volume of dry goods was
102.5 million tonnes (+3.5%), of which 45.4 million tonnes
tons of coal (+3.0%), 13.1 million tons of cereals
(+39.4%), 13.4 million tons of containerized goods
(-2.0%), 11.6 million tonnes of mineral fertilisers
(-3.8%), 5.6 million tonnes of ferrous metals (-4.8%), 3.4 million tonnes
million tonnes of minerals (+17.4%) and 2.1 million tonnes of minerals
tons of rolling stock (+13.8%). The total liquid bulk is
107.6 million tonnes (-2.0%), including 64.9 million tonnes
tonnes of crude oil (-0.2%), 29.7 million tonnes
of refined petroleum products (-8.6%), 10.8 million
tonnes of liquefied natural gas (+11.7%) and 1.4 million tonnes of
tons of food products (-4.1%).
In the first three months
by 2026 the global traffic of goods handled by ports alone
of the Arctic basin amounted to 24.2 million
tons (+12.2%), that handled by the ports of the Baltic basin
to 64.3 million tonnes (-5.6%), the traffic totalled by the
ports of call in the Sea of Azov and Black Sea basins is
amounted to 59.3 million tonnes (-5.8%), traffic
from the ports of the Caspian Sea basin was equal
to 2.1 million tons (+24.1%) and that handled in ports
of the Far East basin amounted to 60.2 million
of tons (+10.6%).