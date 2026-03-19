The transaction for the joint control of Sinokor by MSC and Ga-Hyun Chung has been notified

The Hellenic Competition Commission has confirmed the terms
of the joint acquisition of the South Korean shipping company
Sinokor Merchant Marine by SAS Shipping Agencies
Services Sarl of the Mediterranean Shipping Company group and Ga-Hyun
Chung, son of the founder of the Asian company Chung
Tae-soon. The Greek authority explained that on February 2 the
two parties have signed a framework agreement for investment in
on the basis of which SAS will acquire 50% of the share capital of the
Sinokor and joint control of the same together with the current
sole shareholder, Ga-Hyun Chung, who will retain the remaining 50%
of shares.
Currently, the Sinokor fleet consists of about
eighty Very Large Crude Carriers to which is added a few dozen
other vessels of the same type operated directly or indirectly
by the company.