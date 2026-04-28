The Port Authority of Western Sicily opens access to entities with private contracts to the PNRR training funds

The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily
Occidentale has announced that it is the first national port authority
to have obtained funding for their training project
envisaged by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for the
training for public sector staff
administrations, managed by Formez on behalf of the Ministry of
Labour and the Civil Service, thus succeeding in affirming the
principle according to which, even a non-economic public body of
national importance such as the Port Authority - to whose employees a
private employment contract - is entitled to
participate in this type of financing.
The Sicilian port authority specified that the funding is
was granted at the end of a process that was anything but obvious, with
a first phase in which a restrictive interpretation had prevailed
which excluded the entity from participation, precisely because of the
private nature of staff employment relationships. A
orientation subsequently outdated, which allowed not only
admission to funding, but also the affirmation of a
a principle destined to set a precedent. "To achieve this
financing - underlined the president of the Port Authority, Annalisa
Tardino - means starting an important strengthening process
internal expertise and, at the same time, create a precedent
significant: the Port System Authority of the Sea of
Western Sicily is, in fact, the first Port Authority to access
this opportunity. This is a significant result, which
represents a concrete lever to support the growth of the blue
economy, addressing the challenges of the maritime sector and generating value
public. But it is also a step forward in terms of equity,
because it makes it possible not to leave unjustly excluded a
An important part of public administration employees
".