German shipowners propose service on merchant ships as an alternative to military service

In light of the increasingly frequent geopolitical and
impact that these can have on the supply of
Germany, the German shipowners' association VDR has proposed to
introduce in the context of military service the possibility of
to carry out service at sea in the field of
merchant shipping. Announcing the proposal today, the association
explained that his goal is also to create a
civil maritime reserve that can contribute to the maintenance of
of the nation's maritime supply in the event of a
once the military service is over. At the same time -
VDR specified - service at sea would offer young people a
gateway to the maritime sector by gaining practical experience
on board and obtaining training qualifications that could be
recognised for a subsequent apprenticeship, thus shortening the
duration. The maritime service - underlined the association -
would represent a civilian option in the context of military service
and at the same time would help to further develop the
maritime skills, which are essential for the procurement and
maritime transport of Germany.
In addition, the VDR proposal provides that, if in the future
the compulsory nature of military service was reintroduced
which was suspended in 2011, the maritime service could
also be carried out as a civilian alternative, also based on
a proven practice as until the suspension of the
Conscription Seafarers on active duty could be exempted
military service by virtue of their essential role,
being indispensable for supply and transport
maritime.
"The war with Iran - explained the president of the
VDR, Gaby Bornheim - shows how closely they are
interconnected geopolitical conflicts and chains of
global sourcing. About two-thirds of our trade
foreign takes place by sea. For an exporting nation like the
Germany, the protection of the merchant fleet is therefore
strategic importance. Our thoughts go to the seafarers who
They are currently serving in difficult conditions.
Understandably, the German government is
carefully considering the possible measures to be taken in the
current situation. With all this, Germany remains
The question of the importance of protecting routes
free and safe maritime trade as well as transport
maritime and its crews. For us it is clear: this is
of primary importance".
"In the long term - added the director general of the
VDR, Martin Kröger - we need a staff base
national even wider. In the event of a real crisis,
We must be caught unprepared, but be ready. The service
maritime sector therefore represents an offer by the sector to
policy makers in order to strengthen maritime skills. Now
It's about shaping the future, not just managing the status quo.
Because a resilient nation needs not only soldiers,
but also of seafarers who ensure supplies, giving a
contribution to national resilience".
The association recalled that Germany continues to be
one of the world's leading maritime nations and that the fleet
The German merchant ship currently has 1,716 ships with a gross tonnage
46.7 million tonnes, making it the
seventh largest merchant fleet in the world after countries such as
Greece and China. In addition, Germany is traditionally
particularly strong in the maritime transport segment
containerized with a fleet of 30.4 million tons of
gross tonnage that went from third to second place to
globally, surpassing China, which has a fleet of 30.2 million
of GRT. Only Switzerland, with 41.2 million GRT, remains in front.