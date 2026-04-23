Gianpaolo Serpagli is the new president of the Unione Interporti Riuniti.

Gianpaolo Serpagli, president of Cepim Spa - Interporto di
Parma, he was elected president of the Interport Union
Riuniti (UIR) for the three-year period 2026-2029. The shareholders' meeting,
in addition, it appointed Tiziana Maiori, of the Interporto
of Cervignano, with vicarious function, and Corrado Donà,
of the Portogruaro Freight Village.
Addressing a thank you to the assembly and to the members for
the trust received and expressing strong recognition for the
work carried out by the outgoing president Matteo Gasparato, who
led by UIR over the last twelve years, Serpagli stated that in the
In the coming years, the association will work "to make the
increasingly competitive freight terminals along logistics corridors
national and European transport, support the development of transport
rail freight, encourage investments in the regeneration and
in the innovation of existing infrastructures and accompany the
digital and energy transition of logistics. The freight terminals -
underlined - must increasingly be the point of
connection between port, rail, road and the production system of
territories. For this reason, UIR will continue to be a
authoritative interlocutor of institutions and operators, with
the goal of building a modern, efficient,
sustainable and integrated. I will work - concluded Serpagli -
together with all Italian freight terminals, enhancing the specificities of the
and the skills of each one. Only through unity, vision and
concreteness it will be possible to strengthen the role of the
and contribute to the competitiveness of the country".