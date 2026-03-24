Joint venture of Prologis and GIC of Singapore to invest $1.6 billion in new logistics centers in the US

The U.S.-based Prologis, a real estate company
specialized in the logistics segment, and the sovereign wealth fund GIC
of Singapore, announced the establishment of a joint venture
to invest a total of $1.6 billion in the
development and construction of new logistics centers in the USA.
The joint venture has been allocated an initial portfolio
of about 380 thousand square meters of logistics areas. Currently, the
Prologis' portfolio consists of over 120 million
of square meters of owned areas in 20 countries and from 230
billions of dollars in assets under management.