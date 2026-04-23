New record volume for the first quarter of goods handled by Chinese seaports

In the first quarter of 2026, Chinese ports handled
4.39 billion tons of goods, a volume that
represents an increase of +4.0% over the corresponding period of 2014.
last year and the new record for this time of year. The
new peak for the first quarter is also
for the only traffic handled by seaports, which is
amounted to 2.87 billion tonnes (+5.0%), as well as
for the traffic handled by Chinese inland ports, which is
result of 1.52 billion tons (+2.3%).
In the first three months of this year, the most consistent
volume of traffic was handled by the port of
Ningbo-Zhoushan with 365.9 million tons (+4.1%) followed by
ports of Tangshan with 215.5 million tons (+3.7%), Shanghai
with 198.2 million tonnes (+6.0%), Qingdao with 187.2 million tonnes
of tons (+4.1%), Rizhao with 164.3 million tons
(+2.4%), Guangzhou with 158.4 million tons (+1.6%) and Yantai
with 141.9 million tons (+7.4%).
Even the only foreign traffic handled by Chinese ports
in the January-March quarter of 2026 it set new records for
This period of the year having been equal to 1.43 billion
tons (+7.6%), with a record for the period for both traffic
handled by seaports and for that handled by ports
volumes, of which amounted to 1.28
billion tonnes (+7.8%) and 143.5 million tonnes
(+5,8%).
The largest volume of international goods was
handled by the port of Qingdao with 141.3 million tons
(+9.4%) followed by the ports of Shanghai with 121.7 million
tons (+6.3%), Tangshan with 99.3 million tons
(+10.3%), Tianjin with 93.4 million tons (+7.8%), Rizhao with
89.7 million tonnes (-7.0%), Shenzhen with 69.0 million tonnes
tons (+10.6%) and Yantai with 54.1 million tons
(+23,2%).
In the first three months of 2026, only containerized traffic
handled by Chinese ports amounted to over 89.6
million TEUs (+8.0%), a volume that is a new record for
this time of year as well as those enlivened by the
seaports and inland ports that were found to be
equal to 79.2 million TEUs (+8.3%) and 10.5 million TEUs respectively
TEU (+5.8%). Highest traffic volume
was handled from the port of Shanghai with
14.1 million TEUs (+6.8%) followed by the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan with
11.5 million TEUs (+14.7%), Shenzhen with 9.1 million TEUs
(+8.2%), Qingdao with 8.6 million TEUs (+8.7%), Guangzhou with 6.7 million TEUs
million TEUs (+4.5%) and Tianjin with 6.3 million TEUs (+9.6%).
In March 2026 alone, Chinese seaports
1.00 billion tons of goods handled, with an increase in
by +1.9% on March 2025, of which 427.2 million tonnes of
foreign traffic (+5.0%), while inland ports
handled 521.6 million tons of cargo (-7.4%), of which
49.1 million tons with foreign countries (+5.1%). Traffic alone
of containers handled by seaports amounted to
27.2 million TEUs (+5.3%) and that passed through the Inlands
port to 3.7 million TEUs (+0.3%).