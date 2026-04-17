Unatras decides to stop road haulage services nationally

The executive committee of Unatras, the unitary coordination
of the National Freight Transport Federations, convened today
in Rome it decided to proclaim the national shutdown of services and
of all transport activities, giving a mandate to the office
of the Presidency to define the days and methods of implementation of the
which will be established in compliance with the times dictated by the
self-regulation code of the sector strike.
In a note, it is emphasized that "this is the only and
inevitable possible decision, awaited by the category, in front of
to the deafening silence of the government in this dramatic phase due to
of the high costs of fuel, which are in fact determining
the impossibility of continuing the transport activity
goods for thousands of Italian companies. The measures taken
so far from the executive have proved insufficient to cover the
extent of the phenomenon and, paradoxically, have ended up damaging
professional road transport which, not only guarantees continuity
of the transport of goods, but has invested with a view to
environmental sustainability and road safety. È
It is inconceivable that the representative organizations belonging to
Unatras, which have always held a profile of responsibility
towards the institutions and the country despite the repeated cries
have not even been summoned by the government to start
a discussion on the very serious situation that the
sector".
Specifying that "Italian road transport, which has 100
thousand companies for 500 thousand workers, decides to stop to avoid
much worse damage continuing to travel at a loss", the
Nota specifies that, in order to avert the devastating economic effects that
this drastic decision entails, the Unatras coordination believes
It is essential that the Government acts urgently to:
of the decree implementing the tax credit already provided for and
compensation for non-reimbursement of excise duties amounting to 200 euros
every 1000 litres of diesel purchased; interventions in support of the
liquidity of companies such as the suspension of payments
contributions and taxes; the implementation of regulatory measures, the
strengthening of contractual instruments and the immediate
compensation of excise duty refunds; the adoption of an aid framework
at the European level".
The note concludes by specifying that Unatras, "in
representation of almost the entire category, hopes
that isolated forms of self-organized protest converge in the
appropriate initiatives that will be implemented in accordance with the
of the law".
Meanwhile, Trasportiunito, an association of road transport not
member of Unatras, confirmed the five-day detention
of road transport starting from 24 hours next Sunday and
until April 24. "The increase in the cost of fuel -
denounced Maurizio Longo, secretary general of Trasportiunita -
has caused a crisis of unprecedented gravity to explode
precedents; and this happens in the total absence of the
institutions and the competent ministry; paradoxically the only
institution that has paid attention to road transport is the
strike commission of essential public services which has so
tried to put obstacles in the way of a stop that is the
mirror of an entrepreneurship now suffocated by debts and started
inexorably on the road to bankruptcy".