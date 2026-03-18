Independent journal on economy and transport policy
23:33 GMT+1
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
To respond to geopolitical shocks, shipping needs reliable operational data
Lloyd's Register and OneOcean and PortXchange take stock of digitization and artificial intelligence in the sector
Londra/Rotterdam
March 18, 2026
The global shipping sector still has a long way to go.
a long way on the path to its digitization, but not
because it must considerably increase the degree of
dematerialization of data, already having a lot of
substantial volume of digital information, but rather because
This information continues to be largely fragmented,
poorly structured or underused. This is highlighted by the report
"Mastering maritime data for competitive advantage"
Carried out by the classification and certification society
Lloyd's Register and its OneOcean digital platform which is
was presented today at the "Smart Maritime Network Conference"
in progress in Athens.
The study finds that shipping companies need to
improve the way they are collected, structured and used
operational data to remain competitive in an operational environment
increasingly regulated and digitized. In particular,
notes that, as regulatory pressure intensifies
through new provisions such as the application of the
EU and European Regulation emissions trading
FuelEU Maritime, it is becoming essential to have data
reliable operating for both regulatory compliance and
operational and commercial decisions.
The report highlights that the shipping sector has
There is still a long way to go before digital tools can
express their full potential. According to the latest Digital
Lloyd's Register Maturity Index (DMI), the standardisation of
data stands at 2.45 on a maximum level of 4, while the
overall digital maturity of the maritime sector is
currently 2.1 out of a maximum of 4, showing progress
within the sector. The document specifies that for
many shipowners and operators the challenge does not lie in the generation of
data, but rather in ensuring that these reach levels of
qualities and are reliable and usable
effectively in operations on board and on land.
The report examines how maritime organisations manage
information throughout the entire data lifecycle: from
collection and validation on board until transfer, processing
and operational use. Research suggests that weaknesses
often emerge in the early stages, when information
are still manually entered or stored in
systems, and notes that this can lead to
data quality issues that later complicate the
emissions reporting, performance analysis or
business decision-making.
The report highlights that improving the governance of
standardisation and system integration will be
essential for the sector to unlock value
of the information already produced by the fleets.
He then noted that advanced technologies such as intelligence
artificial analytics and predictive analytics are highly dependent on
quality of the underlying data, the report highlights that,
Without consistent governance and verification processes, systems
risk amplifying inaccuracies rather than
provide useful operational information.
The research concludes that
The next phase of maritime digitalisation will depend on
greater collaboration across the entire ecosystem
including shipowners, technology providers, companies
ports and regulatory authorities.
PortXchange, a technology company whose purpose is
support shipping companies to increase their
operational efficiency also contributing to their decarbonisation,
analysed the state of digitalisation in the maritime sector,
in particular to assess their resilience during
crises such as the one currently underway in the area of the Strait of
Hormuz, where almost a fifth of the world's supply of
oil, which is now practically forbidden to navigation.
The CEO and co-founder of PortXchange, Sjoerd
de Jager, noted that events such as the Strait of
Hormuz highlight an increasingly evident reality
for the maritime sector: resilience is no longer limited
to plan for an outage, but consists of
in reacting quickly when this occurs, and that this
Resiliency depends on the combination of reliable operational data
with AI-powered insights. When the
Geopolitical shocks hit global shipping networks
- noted de Jager - the real challenge is to understand the
operational consequences. De Jager noted that, as is the case with the
occurred in the case of the crisis in the Red Sea area, if a ship
transits around the Cape of Good Hope instead of
crossing the Suez Canal can be delayed by days or
even weeks, with arrival times in ports that
change, with flows of goods that move and with plans for
land transport that need to be reconfigured, in the case of
Strait of Hormuz these problems are revealed even more
critical because, unlike the route around South Africa, the
Strait does not have an alternative passage, which means that if the
traffic through Hormuz is disrupted, ships cannot
simply divert the route and the traffic of goods comes to a standstill
completely, with an interruption that quickly propagates to
cascade along the entire supply chain.
For PortXchange, it is precisely on the occasion of these crises
that AI can play a role
reinforcing, rather than replacing, the
operational. Artificial intelligence models - he explained
de Jager - are able to analyze the movements of ships, the
historical planning of trips and environmental conditions,
generating increasingly accurate port arrival forecasts.
When combined with port and terminal data," he specified
This information allows operators to predict
interruptions in advance and, consequently, to evaluate more
operational impact quickly. Considering the current tensions
around Hormuz - he underlined - this visibility can be
Differentiating between a reactive interruption and an adaptation
proactive.
However, PortXchange also agrees with what was found by
Lloyd's Register and OneOcean. The effectiveness of any
artificial intelligence, de Jager agreed, ultimately depends
analysis from the quality and reliability of data on
on which it is based. If the maritime industry already generates enormous
amount of operational information - he noted -
However, the ecosystem has historically suffered from information
fragmented, as arrival times in ports, availability
and operational planning data are often
distributed among multiple subjects and systems. When the conditions
change rapidly - highlighted de Jager - this fragmentation
slows down decision-making just when the industry has
need for speed. The challenge, therefore, does not consist in
in generating more data, but in building a sufficient
trust in existing data so we can act on it.
When operators can trust their operational data and
combine them with AI-powered insights -
concluded de Jager - they achieve something that is often
the sector: a coherent and constantly updated framework of
what is really happening in the service network
and this clarity allows for faster and more
enabling the industry to respond to shocks
suddenly.
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