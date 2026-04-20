CK Hutchison reports record annual revenues in the port segment

In 2025, the year in which the group's port terminals
handled a record traffic of 90.1 million containers
(
of 19
March
2026), CK Hutchison Holdings reported record revenues
generated by port activities, which are part of the
Hong Kong through 80% stakes in Hutchison
Ports and 30.07% in HPH Trust. Last year, in fact, the
turnover of the port division amounted to 48.9
billion Hong Kong dollars (US$6.2 billion), with
an increase of +8.0% over 2024. In 2025, the values of the
EBIT and EBIT reached record levels
having amounted to 20.4 billion (+10.5%) and 14.2 billion respectively
billion Hong Kong dollars (+8.3%). Profit after tax of
group stood at 19.2 billion (-19.1%).
CK Hutchison specified that revenue growth in the
port segment was mainly determined
increase in containerized traffic handled, but also by
a +17% increase in revenue generated by container parking
in terminals, especially in the ports of Mexico and Europe.
Last year, the group's European terminals alone
total revenues of HK$16.2 billion
(+13%), EBITDA of €4.7 billion (+17%) and EBIT of €3.5 billion
(+19%).
We recall that, after the Supreme Court of Justice of Panama
had declared the unconstitutionality of the law on the basis of
to which the Hong Kong group had been granted the concession
for the operation of the Balboa and Cristóbal terminals and after
on February 23, the president of Panama had issued a
executive decree ordering the occupation by the State
Panamanian two terminals and the confiscation of all the assets of the
Panama Ports Company, the subsidiary of the CK Hutchison Group
(
of 23
February 2026), the latter initiated a
international arbitration in New York v Republic of Panama and
a claim for compensation
(
of 27
February 2026).