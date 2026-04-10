In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Turkish ports decreased by -0.7%.

In the first quarter of this year, Turkish ports
137.2 million tons of goods handled, with a decrease in
of -0.7% over the same period of 2025 determined by the reduction
of import and export traffic, with the former being
amounted to 69.9 million tons (-0.4%) and the second to 31.8 million tons
million tons (-10.5%). Cabotage traffic is
17.8 million tonnes (+14.4%) and that of
transit at 17.7 million tons (+4.8%).
The reduction in traffic was also generated
the decrease in dry bulk traffic, equal to 38.7
million tonnes (-5.0%), by that of freight traffic
of 15.9 million tonnes (-3.8%), and the traffic of
rolling stock, equal to 3.1 million tons (-6.6%). Growing,
on the other hand, liquid bulk traffic with 44.2 million
tons (+2.3%) and container traffic with 35.4 million
tons (+2.5%) and with container handling that is
amounted to 3,363,417 TEUs (+0.5%).
In the first three months of 2026, the total traffic of the
goods with Italy was 11.4 million tons
(+0,6%). During the period, Turkish ports handled a
containerized with Italy equal to 169,242 TEUs (+14.5%), of which
145,753 TEUs in import-export (+14.8%) and 23,489 TEUs in transit
(+13,1%).