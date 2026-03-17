In the port of Barcelona, there is a sharp increase in containers being transhipped

Last month the port of Barcelona handled 5.61
million tons of goods, with an increase of +8.1% on the
February 2025 which was generated by the increase in the volumes of
bulk and containerized cargo. The latter amounted to
3.21 million tonnes (+6.6%) and were made with a
handling of containers equal to 314,532 TEUs (+2.5%), of which
163,252 TEUs in import-export (-12.1%) and 151,280 TEUs in transit
(+24,9%). Liquid bulk cargo amounted to 1.20 million
tons (+12.5%) and solid waste to 322 thousand tons (+61.6%).
Conventional goods, with 872 thousand tons, decreased by
-3,7%.
In the first two months of 2026, the Catalan port of call
handled a total of 10.95 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +10.8% over the same period last year
year. Containerized goods grew by +5.3% to 6.18
million tons, with container handling that is
amounted to 619,923 TEUs (+3.4%), of which 287,652 TEUs in transit
(+18.0%) and 331,583 TEUs in import-export (-6.7%). Increasing
liquid bulk cargo with 2.54 million tons (+42.5%), of which 1.66 million tons
million tonnes of hydrocarbons (+25.5%), as well as
dry bulk with 595 thousand tons (+16.7%). On the other hand, the
conventional goods with 1.63 million tons (-4.8%).
In the first two months of this year, cruise traffic in the
port of Barcelona was 246 thousand passengers (+21.0%) and
that of ferries of 133 thousand passengers (+5.1%).