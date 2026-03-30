The crocieristico group Carnival records revenues record for the trimester December-February

In the first trimester of the financial exercise 2026, period that it is concluded last 28 February, the revenues of the crocieristico group American Carnival Corporation have recorded an increment of +6,1% on the same period of the exercise precedence being piled to 6,16 billion euros, value that is the highest always for this period of the financial exercise and has been reached thanks to the new records for this trimester is of the sales of the cruises that of the ships that they have totaled respective In the quarter of December 2025 - February 2026 the operating costs of the group have grown of +5.5% going up to 5.56 billion, increment that has been generated from the rise of all the items of expenditure except that for the purchase of the fuels that, with 397 million dollars, has shown a decrease of -14.6%. In the trimester the cost of the fuel per ton consumed is result of 559 dollars (- 13.1%).
Also the value of the quarterly operating profit has been the highest ever for this period being attested to 607 million (+11.8%). Net profit was 263 million compared with a net loss of -75 million in the first quarter of the financial year 2025.
In the first trimester of the exercise 2026 the ships of the group have accommodated approximately 3,1 million passengers, with a bending of the -3,1% on the same trimester of the exercise precedence when it was marked the record for this period.