In the first quarter of 2026, Costamare's revenues decreased by -5.3%

In the first quarter of this year, the Monegasque's revenues
Costamare amounted to 211.1 million dollars, with a
down by -5.3% compared to €222.9 million in the corresponding
period of 2025, a figure that is net of turnover
of the dry bulk shipping segment of which the
company carried out the spin-off which was completed on
May 6, 2025
(
of 27
February
2025). Operating profit was 97.3 million
(-20.9%) and net income of $81.9 million (-18.8%).
Costamare has a fleet of 68 owned container ships
and has orders for the construction of 22 ships of the same
which include orders for 16 container carriers, of which the
company has confirmed the issue and that they relate to 12 ships
with a capacity of 9,200 TEUs and four of 3,100 TEUs that
will be built in China and will be taken over in the last
quarter of 2027 and the second quarter of 2030. The 16 new
units have been leased to the Chinese group COSCO Shipping
for periods of 15 years for the 12 ships of 9,200 TEUs and eight years
for those of 3,100 TEU.