With negotiations in Pakistan failing, the Strait of Hormuz is increasingly at the center of the conflict

Before yesterday's announcement of the failure of the negotiations in
Pakistan for a suspension of the conflict that began on February 28
with the attacks on Iran by the US and Israel, on Saturday
the US Central Command (Centcom) has announced the launch of
an initiative to begin demining the Strait of Hormuz and
create a corridor to restore free navigation
in the area. "Today - explained the commander of Centcom,
Admiral Brad Cooper - we have started the process for the
creating a new step and we'll be sharing this soon
safe corridor with the maritime industry to promote free
movement of goods".
The US command announced that the two
destroyers USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael
Murphy have already crossed the Strait of Hormuz
as part of the mission to clear the area of mines that
would have been laid by the Revolutionary Guards Corps
Islamic of Iran.
If the U.S. Navy is evidently
convinced that there are indeed mines in the Strait of
Hormuz, not so is US President Donald
Trump who, commenting on his social network on the failure of the negotiations in
Pakistan, stressed that "Iran had promised to
reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but knowingly failed to
do it. This," he denounced, "caused anxiety, discomfort and
suffering to many people and countries around the world. They claim to
having placed mines in the water, despite all their Navy and the
most of their minelaying ships have been completely
destroyed. They may well have done - Trump admitted - but
What shipowner would want to take such a risk?"
A demining action, whether there are mines or not, therefore appears to be
necessary. Beyond Centcom's initiative, the
American president has ominously called on Tehran to
allow the safe crossing of the Strait: "how
had promised - he said - they would do better to start as soon as possible
soon the process to reopen this waterway
international! They are violating every law."