Fincantieri records a decline in revenues and new orders
The group's backlog reached a record value of €74.2 billion
Roma
May 11, 2026
In the first quarter of this year, the
decline in the values of revenues and new orders acquired by the
Fincantieri shipbuilding group, with the first being
Result of €2.13 billion, down -10.1% on the former
three months of 2025, and the second at 3.39 billion euros (-71.1%).
The company specified that revenues for the first quarter of 2025
benefited from the effect of ordering two PPAs/MPCS
for the Indonesian Navy, which became effective at the beginning of 2025,
while the new orders acquired in the first quarter of 2026 did not
include new contracts signed during the period and not
still effective.
In the first three months of this year, the only revenues relating to the
segment, amounted to €1.54 billion (-15.9%),
of which 1.22 billion for the construction of cruise ships (+16.7%),
297 million for the construction of military ships (-61.4%), 19 million
for the design and construction of ship interior furnishings
(+35,7%). In addition, revenues in the Offshore and special vessels segment
amounted to €360 million (+12.9%), those totalled in 2014
Systems, Components and Infrastructure segment at €309 million (+2.7%)
and those in the Underwater segment to 135 million euros (+42.1%).
In the first quarter of 2026, the value of new orders alone
acquired by the Shipbuilding division was 3.15
billion euros (-72.6%), that of the Offshore and ships segment
amounted to €22 million (-78.4%), the revenues of the
Systems, Components and Infrastructure segment totaled 262
million (+59.8%) and those in the Underwater segment to 104 million
euro (+23.8%).
In the period, Fincantieri recorded a gross operating margin
of €159 million (+3.2%), with a contribution of €115 million from the
Shipbuilding segment (-8.0%), €18 million from the Offshore segment and
special ships (+20.0%), 20 million from the Systems segment,
Components and Infrastructure (+33.3%) and €23 million from the segment
Underwater (+43.8%).
As of 31 March, the group's total backlog
reached a record value of 74.2 billion euros. In this regard
the CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri,
Pierroberto Folgiero, highlighted that the workload
"It ensures further visibility into deliveries
extended until 2039, with extremely deep operational prospects
and structural not only for the group's shipyards, but for the entire
supply chain. In the period - added Folgiero - there was also a
significant improvement in profitability, with a
margin growth across all operating segments, which supports the
cash generation and is reflected in a significant improvement
of the financial position. In the light of the results achieved and
visibility on the order book, we have revised the
2026 guidance, further strengthening the
expectations of economic and financial growth. With 94 ships in
portfolio and five units delivered from five plants
in the quarter, in the first months of the year, the following were also concluded:
contracts for a value already higher than the entire 2026 target
of 11 billion euros, confirming the strong commercial momentum".
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