Royal Caribbean reports record financial results for the first quarter and a new all-time record for passengers

In the first quarter of 2026, Royal Caribbean Cruises
Recorded record financial results for this time of year
as well as the new absolute record of passengers embarked
on the ships of the fleet of the American cruise group. They are
In fact, there were 2.5 million guests on board the ships in the first
quarter of 2026, with an increase of +12.0% over the first quarter
last year.
In the January-March period of 2026, revenues amounted to
4.45 billion dollars (+11.3%), with record figures for this
period of both the revenues generated by the sale of cruises and
those produced by sales on board ships that were found to be
equal to 3.02 billion (+10.1%) and 1.43 billion respectively
(+14,0%). Production costs, amounting to 2.25 billion,
marked an increase of +8.1%. Ebitda is
1.70 billion (+21.1%), operating profit of 1.16 billion
(+23.0%) and net income of $950 million (+29.1%).
Royal Caribbean has announced that currently the level of the
Demand continues to be high, with bookings in the current
month that are higher than those of April 2025 and that
have record prices. The US group specified that
bookings for scheduled cruises in the Mediterranean, which
had started the year with strong growth, suffered a
slowdown as a result of recent geopolitical developments, partly due to
increase in the cost of air travel, the reduction in
Airline and Disruption Capacity
of flights. Royal Caribbean has specified that, however, in the last few years
Bookings for cruises in this region have
shown a recovery despite limited availability
of the capacity still available. The American company has
specified that these factors will mainly affect the
results for the second and third quarters of the year, when these
Cruises account for a significant share of bookings. To this
added to this is the effect of a slowdown in bookings for the
cruises on the west coast of Mexico that also undergo
the impact of geopolitical developments specific to this region.