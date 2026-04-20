A new plant for the recycling of plastics will be located in Porto Marghera

In Porto Marghera, in the "ex Alcoa" industrial area,
a new plant dedicated to the recycling of
plastic materials promoted by Eco+Eco Srl, a company of the
Veritas. The intervention, authorized under the ZLS procedure by the Authority
of the Port System of the Northern Adriatic Sea, provides for a
total investment of approximately 34 million euros, of which 22 million
million allocated to the plant engineering component and about 12 million
infrastructure and building works. Construction times
are estimated to take about two years and, once fully operational, the plant
It will create 100 new jobs.
The complex will be built on an area of over 41 thousand meters
square and will include facilities dedicated to the activities
storage and material handling areas,
for personnel services and management and commercial offices. The
The heart of the plant will consist of a shed
industrial for the transformation of the
flanked by buildings for technical and
and a building for administrative and
directional. The project also includes the creation of spaces
intended for the maintenance of vehicles and activities
related logistics.
The port authority highlighted that the establishment of the plant
confirms the Simplified Logistics Zone as a strategic tool
to encourage new productive investments in the port of Venice and has
specified that the new plant will be integrated with the
activities and logistics infrastructures already active in the
Venetian port system, favouring the increase in transport by road
materials deriving from processing, strengthening the role of
of the port as a logistics platform at the service of the supply chains
industrial and material recovery in the Mediterranean basin.