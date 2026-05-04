In the first quarter of 2026, Konecranes' revenue fell by -7.7%
The value of new orders acquired in the period remained unchanged
Helsinki
May 4, 2026
In the first quarter of 2026, the Finnish company's turnover
Konecranes decreased by -7.7% over the same period of the year
last year, having stood at 907.9 million euros, of which
€303.2 million (-13.6%) in the segment of equipment for the
port sector. Ebitda was 131.4
million (-3.2%) and operating profit of €95.6 million (-4.4%), with a
contribution of €26.9 million (+2.7%) from the port vehicles segment.
Net profit amounted to €67.2 million (-8.6%).
In the first three months of this year, the group has collected new
orders for a total value of 1.06 billion euros (+0.3%),
of which €329.5 million for the supply of port equipment (-3.9%). To the
31 March 2019, the value of the group's orderbook was equal to
3.17 billion (+7.9%), of which 1.70 billion related to
port (+9.4%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher