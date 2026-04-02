Medlog (MSC Group) invests in the area of Melbourne's old fruit and vegetable market
29-hectare container storage site close to the Australian port
Melbourne
April 2, 2026
The logistics company Medlog of the shipping group
Mediterranean Shipping Company has signed a contract for
set up its own logistics site in the area of the old market
Melbourne Wholesale Fruit and Vegetable Industry. The project will be
carried out in collaboration with the Port Authority of
Melbourne and provides for the redevelopment of an area of 29 hectares to
allow the storage of containers near the
Australian port, thus reducing truck transits through
the western part of the city. "It is - he said
explained Melissa Horne, Minister of Ports and Freight Transport
of the State of Victoria, commenting on the agreement - to maintain the
flow of goods while relieving pressure on the
local roads, reducing truck traffic, increasing the
security and strengthening state supply chains
of Victoria. By bringing the goods closer to the port, we make the system more
efficient and bring concrete benefits to communities,
freight transport sector and companies from all over the State".
For the redevelopment of the area of the former fruit and vegetable market
Private investments of about 500 million dollars are expected
Australians.
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