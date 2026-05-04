Job start-ups for the port companies of Trieste and Monfalcone are growing
Delivery of an identification plaque
Trieste
May 4, 2026
On the occasion of the delivery of a plaque of recognition to the
workers of the Trieste Port Employment Agency and
of the Alto Adriatico Company of Monfalcone, the companies authorized to
provide temporary labour in the two ports, the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea has made known the most
recent data on the job start-up of the staff of the two
port companies, with the Trieste-based ALPT employing 201 employees
and 56 temporary workers, while for the IAA of Monfalcone the figure
recently authorized by the Ministry has increased from 85 to 107,
plus 18 temporary workers.
The port authority explained that the total start-ups,
Adding the two ports, they have gone from 66,700 shifts in 2024 to 72,560
in 2025. In Monfalcone, growth was recorded
particularly significant, from 18,000 to 23,400 shifts (+30%),
while last year in Trieste there were a total of 49,160 shifts
compared to 48,700 in 2024 (+1%). Even more marked is the
dynamics of training: the total shifts have gone from 2,037
in 2024 to 2,978 in 2025 (+46%), with a forecast for 2026
which exceeds 3,900 shifts.
The Port Authority also highlighted the significant improvement
on the safety front, with the days of work lost due to
accidents that fell from 1,336 in 2019 to 568 in 2025 (-57%), in
also decrease compared to 2024 when the days lost had been
679. The comparison with the peak of 2021 is even more marked,
equal to 1,841 days.
The overall turnover of the system is also growing, which in the
2025 reached €19.86 million compared to €16.4 million
of 2024 (+21%). Trieste goes from 12 to 13.4 million euros (+12%),
while Monfalcone recorded a particularly significant increase,
from 4.4 to 6.46 million (+47%).
"The results of ALPT and the Upper Adriatic - commented the
president of the Port Authority, Marco Consalvo, on the occasion of the delivery
of the plaque - are solid and confirm the quality of the work
port in our ports, thanks to the collaboration between companies,
workers, trade unions and System Authorities.
The contribution of the companies of the
Articles 16 and 18 which have generated the activity necessary to
achieve these goals. But the most significant figure is
that Trieste and Monfalcone are a single system, a community
of workers that grows in a coordinated way. It is this
cohesion that allows us to combine development and quality,
keeping security, training and organization of the
work. The goal for the next two years - concluded Consalvo -
is to consolidate the results achieved, continuing along a
a path that focuses on work as a competitive factor for
strengthen the role of the two ports in international routes".
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