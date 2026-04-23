The new Bologna-Marcianise freight rail service of FS Logistix-ANITA is underway

FS Logistix, in collaboration with the National Association of Logistic Staff
Imprese Trasporti Automobilistici (ANITA), has activated the new
special freight rail connection "Rail4Truck" between
Bologna and Maddaloni Marcianise, which is promoted with
the aim of offering the market a concrete and effective solution
current phase of sharp increase in fuel costs. The
service, operated by FS Logistix through its company
Mercitalia Intermodal, provides for the possibility of extension up to
in Catania Bicocca with a single booking, simplifying access
to an integrated and efficient intermodal solution along the axis
North-South of the country.
The connection includes a total of four trips per week,
with departures on Wednesdays and Fridays from Bologna
to Marcianise and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from
Marcianise towards Bologna. Sabrina De Filippis, administrator
delegate of FS Logistix, explained that the new connection is born
"with the aim of promoting intermodality in a
complex phase such as the current one, systematizing the skills
of the FS group and the collaboration with ANITA to give an answer
useful, flexible and close to the needs of operators,
allowing the environment to save about 900 tons of CO2
every month".