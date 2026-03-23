High-tech exoskeletons to relieve the work of dockers in the port of Livorno

Today in the headquarters of Palazzo Rosciano of the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea have been
the results of the project were illustrated to test the usefulness of the
passive exoskeleton devices in assisting workers
with the aim of reducing physical efforts at the lumbar level
and at the level of the upper limbs, with particular reference to the
shoulders. The project involved three years of experimentation in
collaboration with the Livorno Port Company (CPL).
The final study, entrusted by the Livorno Port Authority
to IUVO Srl, a spin-off company of the Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies
(Pisa), developer of the MATE exoskeleton technology, produced
by COMAU, a world leader in the field of industrial innovation, has
given an extremely positive feedback. The exoskeletons tested
in the first phase of the analysis were of two types: the MATE-XB (for
lumbar support), used in simulation scenarios
of lifting and handling activities
Fruit crates, actions with a high risk of overload
biomechanical typically carried out at the Livorno Reefer Terminal; i
MATE-XT (for upper limb support), which have been
tested at the Darsena Toscana Terminal with the aim of
support the handling of long rods and
of plates for fixing containers on board and on the quay
carried out by the workers of the Port Company. In both
the equipment has proved to be extremely effective: it is
It has been shown that the MATE XB has led to an average reduction in
of the activity of the erector muscles of the back up to 25%,
while the MATE XT reduced the activity of the levator muscles
of the shoulder up to 35%.
In the second phase, testing activities were conducted
by port workers during the performance of the
work activities to assess their effectiveness in the field and
Check for interference. The results of this phase
confirmed the evidence previously collected with reductions in
of the perceived effort by workers up to 50%,
demonstrating its strong positive impact on the physical of workers
deriving from their use.
On the occasion of today's presentation of the results of the
project, on board the Grimaldi ship ECO Valencia is
A demonstration application of an exoskeleton was carried out
used by a worker of the Company for the
lashing and unlashing a trailer.
"I believe - commented the president of the CPL, Enzo
Raugei - it is a great thing to have on our side the possibility
to use a device based on modern technology whose
objective is to reduce the risk of contracting with
chronic disabling occupational diseases. For this reason,
reason, we immediately made ourselves available for the first phase of
experimentation and, currently, also in the second phase, which provides for
the purchase and use of devices, underlining the primacy of
of the Livorno Company in the use of exoskeletons in the
port sector".
"As we have always maintained - recalled the
president of the Port System Authority, Davide Gariglio
- one of the key objectives of the Port Authority,
implicitly indicated in Article 6 of Law 84/94, is
to safeguard employment levels in the port,
at the same time increasingly high quality standards. The port -
he underlined - it is not only made up of trafficking and
infrastructures but above all of people, and every conquest made in the
field of social welfare is worth more to us than any other
what".