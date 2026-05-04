The first batch of cold ironing works in the port of La Spezia has been awarded

The president of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Ligure Orientale, Bruno Pisano, has signed the decree that establishes
the start of the interventions relating to the first lot of works of
efficiency of the electricity grid of the port of La Spezia through
construction of a high-voltage energy infrastructure of
power 110 MW. The amount of the works is over 30.1 million
and the operator that was awarded the contract, among the
six that participated in the tender, is the Research Consortium
Stable with the consortium company carrying out the works
Guastamacchia Spa. The total investment is equal to 41
million euros, of which 13.3 million financed by the Green call
Ports.
The works include the construction, in the locality of Stagnoni,
of an electrical substation for connection to the
national transmission managed by Terna Spa, underground laying
of electrical cables for high voltage power distribution
within the merchant port and the construction of three stations
for the subsequent supply of utilities
final (cold ironing and operational areas). At the end of 2025, the Port Authority
had already handed over to the contractor the areas affected by the
works, with the aim of carrying out surveys and investigations
aimed at the engineering of the works.